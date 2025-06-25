Robotic-assisted surgery is revolutionizing cancer treatment with precision and faster recovery, but traditional surgery remains relevant. Here's how both methods compare in effectiveness, risks, and suitability.

For treating cancer, surgery is one of the most popular options patients go for. However, patients can now opt for something new – robotic-assisted surgery. This new update is redefining and modernizing the approach that surgeons take while carrying out operations, as it adds value in precision and reduces the recovery time. On the other hand, traditional surgery is still a commonly elected method for many people. So, what is the difference? Will robotic surgery be the game-changer repurposing cancer-treating procedures, or does traditional surgery still have superior benefits?

What is Traditional Surgery?

In open surgery, the oncological surgeon would have to make a sizeable surgical cut on the patient’s body to access and extract the tumor from within the body. This technique has been applied to different categories of tumors for many years and is accepted as standard. Open surgery is more invasive as it requires a large incision. However, it allows surgeons direct visibility and control over the affected area. Unfortunately, the recovery phase receives the most negative impact as the large incision made requires a long time to heal. It also poses a greater challenge with complications such as excessive bleeding and infections. Not to mention the longer average period of healing.

What is Robotic-Assisted Surgery?

Robotic-assisted surgery is an advanced, minimally invasive technique where a surgeon controls robotic arms to perform precise movements. It includes a surgeon operating the arms of the robot fitted with surgical tools and the robot making the incision. The procedure is performed through tiny incisions, while the surgery is taking place, an HD 3D camera is focused on the site to have a better view of the operation. The da Vinci Surgical System is the most popular among all known systems of robotic surgery. The robot does not operate by itself. The surgeon controls the entire process, operating it via pedals and headjet. Because of this, the patient does not lose too much blood compared to open surgery. Together with the smaller skin cuts, this means faster recovery.

Key Differences Between Robotic and Traditional Surgery

1. Incisions and Scarring

• Traditional Surgery: Scars which are more pronounced are the outcome of a larger incision.

• Robotic Surgery: Robotic surgery has as its general result the absence of scars from minimal openings.

2. Precision and Accuracy

• Traditional Surgery: The surgical-specific practice requires a lot of manual work, and with basic tools, there is so much that can be done.

• Robotic surgery: Better control over the robotic system means a lesser risk of boundary injuries to the surrounding tissues.

3. Recovery Time

• Traditional Surgery: Multiple days of hospital visits and several weeks of rest is a prerequisite for most operations to be performed on any patient.

• Robotic Surgery: This type of surgery has the fastest improvement; therefore, there is the least amount of time needed to stay in bed and at the hospital.

4. Pain and Blood Loss

• Traditional Surgery: More pain is the usual outcome of larger cuts, alongside increased blood loss.

• Robotic Surgery: Enjoying smaller incisions during surgeries reduces pain levels and blood loss.

Which One is Better for Cancer Surgery?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. Factors such as the patient’s age, medical history, and overall health influence the treatment too.

• Cancer Type and Its Location: A number of other cancers, like the kidney or prostate. Robotic surgery is at the forefront of those.

• Overall, Health: When it comes to patients, especially those with comorbidities, a lot depends on their age. It may be necessary to undertake a less complicated surgical treatment. But some highly skilled practitioners may prefer to operate in a non-robotic setting.

• Level of Surgeon Skill: Access to robotic machinery varies from one practice to another. There are many surgeons for whom the technology is new and therefore lack the exposure and competency to perform robotic surgery.

What are the Dangers Involved with Robotic Surgery?

Like traditional surgery, robotic-assisted surgery carries fewer risks of bleeding, infection, and complications, and a faster recovery and less ICU stay, and less length of stay in hospital. They include the following:

• Prolonged surgical timings: Surgeries where robotic assistance is utilized cannot be effectively completed within an hour. It takes at least three hours to complete the surgical procedure.

• Limitations of the Technology: The most advanced piece of robotic equipment is useful only when it is in the hands of a qualified surgeon and technical staff.

• Expense: Although such surgery is usually covered by health insurance, it is still more costly than other modern methods.

Which one should you opt for?

Regardless of approach, traditional or robotic-assisted, is acceptable and difficult cases exist. People go for robotic surgery as it is more accurate, less painful, and has faster healing rates. But for advanced cases, many still prefer to go for the traditional surgery method. Consulting adoctor and discussing the condition as well as the outcome will help people to choose the best option.

Article by- Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P, Chairman - Medical Advisory Board, Aster DM Healthcare - GCC & India, Global Director - Aster International Institute of Oncology - GCC & India, Lead Consultant - Surgical & Gynaecological Oncology & Robotic Surgeon, HIPEC & PIPAC Super-specialist, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru