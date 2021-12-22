  • Facebook
    Reasons why your husband makes his friends a priority over you

    All of us want our significant others to make us a top priority isn't it? We don't know at times how to make that happen. We try hard, but it looks like we fail. Read to know why your husband chooses his friends over you.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 10:05 PM IST
    All of us want our significant others to make us a top priority, isn't it? We don't know at times how to make that happen. We try hard, but it looks like we fail. When your husband chooses his friends over you, it looks like there is a knife plunged into your heart. The biggest question is, why does your husband choose his friends over you?

    People tend to gravitate towards others and do things that make them the happiest. When your husband spends more time with his friends or does some other activity, it might mean that he is unhappy because of some reason. He does not want to talk as he does not want to argue with you over the same.

    He may also say that nothing is wrong. Don't coax him but instead give him a kiss on his cheek, a smile and squeeze his arm. You tell him that you are always there for him whenever he feels like talking. Let him also know that you are always there for him if he wants to talk about anything. You won't get upset if it's something that he believes you will become upset about. 

    Another reason could be you reject sex more than you accept the same. You may have a very valid reason to accept that but it looks like you are saying a no all the time. Your husband may feel worthless, and that can make him unhappy. If you try to control your husband all the time like a kid, girl, he would be staying away from you. It can make him go to profound sadness. You would have to start reconsidering your marriage.

    Your husband should also feel that he has a voice in the family. He should not feel left out when important decisions are being made. Sometimes only the woman of the house makes all the important decisions.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 10:05 PM IST
