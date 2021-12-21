Here is how Christmas is celebrated globally [Read]

  • Facebook
    Christmas is celebrated on December 25. If you want to know how the festival is celebrated globally, read on to know further. We present to you some interesting Christmas facts for varied countries.  
     

    Christmas is celebrated on December 25. Some countries have different Christmas traditions, and the festive season takes place over a long time, from the beginning of December to the beginning of January. We present to you some interesting Christmas facts for varied countries. Read below to know further.

    Christmas in France:

    In many regions in France, the festival is celebrated with St Nicholas day. Kids get sweets and Christmas gifts. Many cities in France are decorated during the weeks. In the Alsace region, the tradition of putting up Christmas trees heads back to the 14th century. Towns are lighted with Christmas lights. On Christmas eve, kids put polished shoes in front of the chimney in hope that ‘Père Noël’ (Father Christmas) fills the Christmas tree with sweets. There is a public holiday on this day, and families come together for a big feast.

    Christmas in Italy

    A nativity scene is shown with a crib that gets filled with straw. People wish each other Buon Natale that means Merry Christmas. 

    Christmas in Germany
    In Germany on the day of Christmas shops are all closed, and December 26 is public holiday. 

    Christmas in Norway

    Kids in Norway wait for Julenisse, which is the Norwegian Santa Claus. On the eve of Christmas the Julenisse’, brings presents to the kids. During the December month, kids wait for Jul as that is how they call Christmas.

    Christmas in Iceland

    Kids put their shoes on the windowsill so the ‘Juletide Lads’, aka Santa Claus fills the shoes with a lot of goodies. Here's wishing everyone Merry Christmas in advance.

     

