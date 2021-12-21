Here is how Christmas is celebrated globally [Read]

Christmas is celebrated on December 25. If you want to know how the festival is celebrated globally, read on to know further. We present to you some interesting Christmas facts for varied countries.



Christmas is celebrated on December 25. Some countries have different Christmas traditions, and the festive season takes place over a long time, from the beginning of December to the beginning of January. We present to you some interesting Christmas facts for varied countries. Read below to know further.

Christmas in France:

In many regions in France, the festival is celebrated with St Nicholas day. Kids get sweets and Christmas gifts. Many cities in France are decorated during the weeks. In the Alsace region, the tradition of putting up Christmas trees heads back to the 14th century. Towns are lighted with Christmas lights. On Christmas eve, kids put polished shoes in front of the chimney in hope that ‘Père Noël’ (Father Christmas) fills the Christmas tree with sweets. There is a public holiday on this day, and families come together for a big feast.