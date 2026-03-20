Muslims in Delhi and across India continue observing Ramadan with daily fasting from dawn to sunset. Check today’s Sehri and Iftar timings for Delhi along with schedules for 15 other major cities.

As the holy month of Ramadan continues, Friday, March 19th, is the 30th day of fasting, or Roza. For everyone observing the fast, the time from the pre-dawn meal (Sehri) to the evening meal (Iftar) is very special. Let's take a look at the Iftar time in Delhi for March 20 and the Sehri time for the morning of March 21.

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Sehri & Iftar Timings: What's the time in Delhi?

According to reports, the time for Iftar in Delhi on March 20 is 6:32 PM. The next morning, Sehri will be at 5:07 AM. Please note that Sehri and Iftar timings can vary by a few minutes between different cities. In some places, Sehri might end a little earlier, while in others, Iftar could be slightly later. It is always advised that you follow the official timetable of your city for breaking the fast and for Sehri.

Agra: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:29 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:05 AM

Aligarh: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:29 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:04 AM

Bareilly: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:23 PM

Sehri (next day): 4:58 AM

Ghaziabad: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:31 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:06 AM

Jaipur: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:38 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:14 AM

Jammu: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:42 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:13 AM

Lucknow: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:17 PM

Sehri (next day): 4:53 AM

Hyderabad: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:27 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:08 AM

Bhopal: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:31 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:10 AM

Mumbai: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:49 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:30 AM

Ahmedabad: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:51 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:29 AM

Aurangabad: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:40 PM

Sehri (next day): 5:20 AM

Varanasi: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:09 PM

Sehri (next day): 4:46 AM

Prayagraj: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:14 PM

Sehri (next day): 4:51 AM

Patna: Sehri-Iftar Time

Iftar: 6:01 PM

Sehri (next day): 4:37 AM