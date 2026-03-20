Ramadan special prayers were held in Coimbatore, while Madurai's Goripalayam Dargah was lit up for Eid. CM MK Stalin attended a DMK Iftar event, highlighting the party's strong bond with the Muslim community and stressing the need for unity.

Ramadan Observances Across Tamil Nadu

Ramadan special prayers were held at Ayesha Mahal in the Kuniyamuthur area under the coordination of the JAK organisation. The prayers began following the observance of Ramadan and saw participation from a large number of devotees who gathered at the venue. Arrangements were made separately for men and women to offer prayers. Devotees attended the gathering dressed in traditional attire and took part in the prayers.

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The event was conducted with organised seating and prayer arrangements to manage the turnout. The JAK organisation is observing Ramadan based on the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. The prayers at Ayesha Mahal are part of the ongoing observance of the holy month in the region.

Meanwhile, the Goripalayam Dargah in Madurai has been decorated with vibrant decorative lights, ahead of the Eid festival, illuminating the Shrine.

CM Stalin Attends Iftar, Highlights DMK's Bond with Muslim Community

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, earlier, participated in an Iftar programme organised by the DMK Minorities Wing in Chennai and conveyed his Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the Iftar programme organised during the holy month of Ramadan was conducted successfully and appreciated the efforts of the party's minority wing.

He also praised party functionary Subair Khan, stating that he was following in the footsteps of his father and was performing well by balancing both his profession as a doctor and his responsibilities in the DMK.

Stalin extended his heartfelt Ramadan wishes to the Muslim community and congratulated the organisers for conducting the event in a grand manner.

Highlighting the long-standing relationship between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Muslim community, Stalin said the bond between the DMK and Muslims has existed since the party was founded by CN Annadurai. He stated that this relationship has continued across generations and asserted that no one could separate the Muslim community from the DMK.

The Chief Minister also stressed that the DMK government has consistently prioritised the welfare of minorities and women in the state.

Referring to the upcoming elections, he said the unity displayed at the Ramadan gathering reflected the harmony among people and leaders who had come together on the occasion. Stalin further said that such unity was important not only for Tamil Nadu but also for the country. (ANI)