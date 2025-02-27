Ramadan 2025: When is the holy month set to begin in India, UAE, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia?

Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on February 28 or March 1, depending on moon sightings. The holy month is observed with fasting, prayers, and charity, concluding with Eid al-Fitr.

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramzaan, is the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic lunar calendar. It is a time of fasting, prayer, self-reflection, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world. The sacred month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and lasts for 29 or 30 days, concluding with the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

When Will Ramadan 2025 Begin?

Ramadan in 2025 is expected to commence on the evening of February 28 (Friday), depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is visible after sunset on this day, fasting (Roza) will begin on March 1 (Saturday). However, if the crescent is not sighted, Ramadan will start a day later, on March 2 (Sunday).

Due to the lunar cycle, the exact date may vary by region. In countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the moon is often sighted a day earlier than in South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Significance of Ramadan in Islam

Ramadan is a deeply spiritual time for Muslims, marked by fasting from dawn to dusk, increased prayers, and acts of charity. It is believed that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during this month. Fasting is not just a physical practice but also a way to cultivate patience, gratitude, and self-discipline. Muslims break their fast each day with Iftar, a meal traditionally starting with dates and water.

Eid al-Fitr and End of Ramadan 2025

The conclusion of Ramadan is marked by Eid al-Fitr, a festival celebrating the completion of fasting. Based on moon sighting predictions, Eid al-Fitr 2025 is likely to fall on March 30 or 31. However, the exact date will depend on the lunar cycle and regional moon sightings.

