Ramadan 2025: When is the holy month set to begin in India, UAE, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia?

Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on February 28 or March 1, depending on moon sightings. The holy month is observed with fasting, prayers, and charity, concluding with Eid al-Fitr.
 

Ramadan 2025: When is the holy month set to begin in India, UAE, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia? NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramzaan, is the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic lunar calendar. It is a time of fasting, prayer, self-reflection, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world. The sacred month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and lasts for 29 or 30 days, concluding with the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

When Will Ramadan 2025 Begin?

Ramadan in 2025 is expected to commence on the evening of February 28 (Friday), depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is visible after sunset on this day, fasting (Roza) will begin on March 1 (Saturday). However, if the crescent is not sighted, Ramadan will start a day later, on March 2 (Sunday).

Due to the lunar cycle, the exact date may vary by region. In countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the moon is often sighted a day earlier than in South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Significance of Ramadan in Islam

Ramadan is a deeply spiritual time for Muslims, marked by fasting from dawn to dusk, increased prayers, and acts of charity. It is believed that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during this month. Fasting is not just a physical practice but also a way to cultivate patience, gratitude, and self-discipline. Muslims break their fast each day with Iftar, a meal traditionally starting with dates and water.

Eid al-Fitr and End of Ramadan 2025

The conclusion of Ramadan is marked by Eid al-Fitr, a festival celebrating the completion of fasting. Based on moon sighting predictions, Eid al-Fitr 2025 is likely to fall on March 30 or 31. However, the exact date will depend on the lunar cycle and regional moon sightings.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: What to eat during Sehri and Iftar for healthy fasting?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

15 years of Samantha: 15 life lessons from South Indian Queen MEG

15 Years of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in film Industry: Inspiring life lessons from South Queen

Manipal Hospitals join hands with BIAL for Medical Services at BLR Airport RBA

Manipal Hospitals join hands with BIAL for Medical Services at BLR Airport

Mental Health 101 Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth RBA

Mental Health 101: Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth

Maha Shivratri 2025: Guide to Pooja Vidhi and Rituals to manifest your wishes MEG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Guide to Pooja Vidhi and Rituals to manifest your wishes

Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why MEG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why

Recent Stories

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more RBA

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor dmn

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage RBA

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Recent Videos

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Video Icon
'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon