Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: What to eat during Sehri and Iftar for healthy fasting?

Image credits: stockphoto

Ramadan

Fasting during Ramadan lasts between 12 to 14 hours daily, with Iftar in the evening marking the end of the fast and providing essential nourishment.

 

Image credits: our own

Healthy food

A well-balanced Sehri meal is crucial to sustaining energy levels, ensuring good health, and preventing fatigue throughout the day during the fasting period.

 

Image credits: our own

Sehri

Choose hydrating drinks like buttermilk and coconut water for Sehri, while avoiding tea and coffee, as they may cause dehydration and discomfort during fasting hours.

Image credits: our own

Cucumber and watermelon

Include cucumber and watermelon in your Iftar meal. These are foods that provide sufficient hydration to the body.

Image credits: our own

Protein-rich foods

Eating protein-rich foods during Sehri helps sustain energy levels all day. Include oats, dry fruits, and pulses to stay nourished while fasting.

 

Image credits: our own

Iftar

Incorporate fruits into your Iftar meal for essential nutrients. Avoid spicy foods and choose a balanced mix of fruits and vegetables for better digestion.

Image credits: our own

Water

During Sehri and Iftar, ensure that you drink enough water to maintain hydration. Also, include mineral-rich foods in your diet.

Image credits: our own

Overeating

Avoid overeating during Sehri and Iftar meals. Choose balanced and nutritious diet in moderate portions.

Image credits: our own

Fasting

Fasting helps detoxify the body and it can promote a healthy well-being.

Image credits: our own

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan-inspired formal coat styles for office wear

Tea Addiction? Follow THESE simple tips to quit effortlessly

PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look

(PHOTOS) Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own