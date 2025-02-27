Ramadan 2025: What to eat during Sehri and Iftar for healthy fasting?

Lifestyle
Fasting during Ramadan lasts between 12 to 14 hours daily, with Iftar in the evening marking the end of the fast and providing essential nourishment.
A well-balanced Sehri meal is crucial to sustaining energy levels, ensuring good health, and preventing fatigue throughout the day during the fasting period.
Choose hydrating drinks like buttermilk and coconut water for Sehri, while avoiding tea and coffee, as they may cause dehydration and discomfort during fasting hours.
Include cucumber and watermelon in your Iftar meal. These are foods that provide sufficient hydration to the body.
Eating protein-rich foods during Sehri helps sustain energy levels all day. Include oats, dry fruits, and pulses to stay nourished while fasting.
Incorporate fruits into your Iftar meal for essential nutrients. Avoid spicy foods and choose a balanced mix of fruits and vegetables for better digestion.
During Sehri and Iftar, ensure that you drink enough water to maintain hydration. Also, include mineral-rich foods in your diet.
Avoid overeating during Sehri and Iftar meals. Choose balanced and nutritious diet in moderate portions.
Fasting helps detoxify the body and it can promote a healthy well-being.
