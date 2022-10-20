Rama Ekadashi 2022: Observing vrat? here are few rules you need to know

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on Rama Ekadashi, famously known as Kartik Krishna Ekadashi. It falls four days before Diwali. People observe Ekadashi Vrat on this day to pray for eradicating all their sins and wrongs, whether they committed them knowingly or unknowingly.

The Hindu Lunar fortnight's Ekadashi Tithi is one of the most important days. Surprisingly, there are 24 Ekadashis in a year, each with its own name and significance. The Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day), dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is considered auspicious for fasting. Rama Ekadashi is observed during Kartik, Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon according to the Purnimant calendar) or Ashwin (according to the Amavasyant calendar). Here's everything you need to know about the Rama Ekadashi 2022,

Know the date of Rama Ekadashi 2022:

Rama Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on October 21 this year.

Know the rules of Rama Ekadashi 2022 Vrat:

1) On Ekadashi, get up early (preferably during Brahma Muhurat - two hours before sunrise). Take a bath and put on clean clothes.

2) Do meditation followed by Sankalpa (alignment with the diety and connection with the deepest desires of your heart)

3) As you begin your vrat, maintain your celibacy.

4) Avoid eating onions, garlic, meat, rice, wheat, lentils, and legumes. Also, avoid alcohol and tobacco.

5) You can eat fruits, milk, and vrat recipes such as sabudana khichdi or vada, kuttu or singhare ki puri or paratha, and so on.

6)Donate to charity and provide food and/or essentials to the needy.

7) Chant the mantras of Vasudeva as many times as you can.

Know the Vidhi for Rama Ekadashi 2022 Puja:

1) Add a few drops of Ganga Jal to the bucket of water you'll be bathing in. Change into clean clothes.

2) Place an earthen or brass/silver lamp on the altar

3) Chant Vasudeva mantras, as you offer Lord Vishnu water, flowers, Gandham (natural perfume), oil lamp, Dhoop (incense), and Naivedhya (any fruit or cooked food). Make payas (kheer) or a vegetarian dessert of your choice.

4) Then, serve the Tamboolam, which includes Paan, Supari, a split brown coconut, bananas and/or other fruits, Chandan, Kumkum, Haldi, Akshat, and Dakshina.

5) The Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha should be read. You can also perform the Naam, Jaapa or read the Vishnu Sahasranam.

6) Light an oil lamp and pray to Lord Vishnu in the evening. Bhog or fruits/dry fruits are acceptable.

7) Aarti should be performed at the end of the puja.

Also Read: Aja Ekadashi 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day

Also Read: Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat: All you need to know about this auspicious day

Also Read: Vaikunta Ekadashi: Expert explains significance as Bengaluru celebrates