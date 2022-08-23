Aja Ekadashi 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day

According to the Hindu calendar or Drik panchang, there are two Ekadashi dates in a month. This year, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on August 23. Here's a list of wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with your loved ones.

One of the most important fasts for all believers is Ekadashi. According to popular belief, those who fast on Ekadashi get all their wishes. Many individuals think that fasting on Ekadashi makes it easier to obtain Lord Vishnu's grace for eternal life. It is stated that the fast performed on Ekadashi is particularly challenging. There are two days for Ekadashi in a month according to the Hindu calendar, or panchang. One can fast on August 23, 2022. The devotees read ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’ and ‘Bhagwad Geeta’ on this day. Devotees consume ‘satvik’ food a day before the vrat.

You can send your loved ones some meaningful greetings and messages on this particular day.

1. With Lord Shri Vishnu's blessings, all of your difficulties are converted into wonderful chances that direct you toward achievement.

2. May Lord Vishnu give you the power to act morally and erase all of your negative karmas with your good deeds. Best wishes on Aja Ekadashi.

3. I pray that Lord Vishnu hears your prayers on this holy day and helps you atone for all your misdeeds. A very Happy Aja Ekadashi to you.

4. I sincerely hope that on the auspicious day of Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu would pardon all of your transgressions and grant you the optimism and discernment to act morally. A very Happy Aja Ekadashi to you.

5. Let's worship Lord Vishnu and ask him for knowledge, courage, and optimism. May the great Lord grant everyone good health, joy, and plenty. Happy Aja Ekadashi!

6. I pray that Lord Vishnu may illuminate your life and eliminate any obstacles standing in the way of your spiritual development. Happy Aja Ekadashi!

7. pray that Lord Vishnu would pardon all of your previous transgressions and grant you great joy, contentment, and knowledge. May you be blessed by the ultimate God with the fortitude to pursue the path of salvation. Happy Aja Ekadashi!

