Proteins to Nutrients: 5 unexpected Health Benefits of Momos

Momo is a steamed-filled dumpling in Tibetan and Nepali cuisine, which is famous and popular in neighbouring Bhutan and India. Momos are eaten and relished with a schezwan chutney inspired by the spices and herbs used within many South Asian cuisines. There are several health benefits to eating momos, a popular North East Indian dish. Momos are delicious and easy to make and can be steamed or fried. They can be made with fillings, making them a versatile and healthy option for anyone looking for a nutritious meal. Momos are not only delightful to eat, but they also have a number of health benefits for everyone who enjoys this cuisine! Yes, you heard me right. It is not surprising. But dumplings have been considered a healthy food.

Here are 5 unexpected health benefits of eating Momos:

1. Balanced Nutrition:

Momos typically consist of a thin dough wrapper filled with a mixture of lean meats, vegetables, and spices. This combination provides a balanced intake of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making momos a nutritious meal option.

2. Low in Unhealthy Fats:

Unlike deep-fried snacks, momos are often steamed or pan-fried with minimal oil. This cooking method reduces their overall fat content, especially unhealthy saturated fats, making them a healthier choice for those watching their fat intake.

3. Rich in Protein:

The filling of momos, usually containing meat or tofu, is a good source of protein. Protein is essential for muscle growth and repair, immune function, and overall health.

4. Vitamins and Minerals:

The vegetable fillings in momos, such as cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers, provide essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium. These nutrients support various bodily functions, including immune health and bone strength.

5. Portion Control:

Momos are typically served in small, bite-sized portions. This built-in portion control can help prevent overeating and promote weight management when enjoyed in moderation.

