Ragi, Jowar or Wheat? Experts reveal which roti is good for breakfast

Thinking about having roti for breakfast? Between ragi, jowar, and wheat roti, discover which one is the most beneficial for your health, especially for weight loss, blood sugar control, and heart health.

Roti is an integral part of our meals, commonly consumed during lunch and dinner. It is served with vegetables, lentils, and curries, but have you ever considered having roti for breakfast? And which roti is best for breakfast? While our kitchens are familiar with wheat roti, we also make rotis from flours like ragi, jowar, and bajra. Let's find out which roti is best for breakfast.

Ragi Roti

Ragi is a gluten-free flour rich in calcium, iron, and dietary fiber. Consuming its roti or paratha for breakfast can benefit heart health, weight loss, and blood sugar level control. However, excessive consumption of ragi roti can lead to kidney stones or high calcium levels in some individuals.

Jowar Roti

Jowar roti is another gluten-free option, excellent for people with gluten intolerance. It contains dietary fiber, protein, minerals, iron, and calcium. Including it in your diet, especially for breakfast, aids in weight loss.

Wheat Roti

Wheat roti is the most common in Indian kitchens. It provides carbohydrates, protein, and a small amount of fiber. It also contains some vitamins and minerals. Wheat roti helps lower cholesterol levels and protects against heart disease.

Which is Best for Breakfast: Wheat, Jowar, or Ragi Roti?

When comparing wheat, jowar, and ragi roti for a healthy breakfast choice, ragi roti stands out for its benefits in weight loss, blood sugar control, and heart health. Jowar roti is rich in fiber and antioxidants, aiding digestion, heart health, and those with gluten intolerance. Therefore, individuals seeking gluten-free options should opt for ragi and jowar roti. For those comfortable with gluten and carbohydrates, whole wheat roti can also be beneficial. Experts suggest that jowar and ragi roti offer higher nutritional value compared to wheat roti.

