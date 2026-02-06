What professionals truly need in their post-retirement years is not pity, but respect — the ability to remain involved in ways that feel meaningful and self-directed. A second innings does not have to mirror full-time employment.

For doctors, retirement is rarely a full stop. While official duties may end and hospital corridors may no longer be part of daily life, the urge to care, heal, and guide does not fade with age. Medicine is not just a profession; it is a lifelong commitment to service, one that continues long after formal roles are set aside.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

My own journey after retirement reinforced this truth. Years of living with diabetes had taken a toll on my health and confidence. Along with physical challenges came moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, where ageing felt overwhelming. Yet, I realised that continuing to serve others required me to first take responsibility for my own wellbeing. That realisation became a turning point. With focused effort and discipline, I worked towards demonstrating that Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus can be reversed, and in doing so, reclaimed both my health and sense of purpose.

This phase of reinvention taught me something deeply valuable: purpose can be as powerful as medicine itself. Having a reason to wake up each day — whether to mentor younger professionals, speak up for causes you believe in, or share lived experiences — keeps the mind engaged and the spirit alive. For doctors in particular, experience does not diminish over time; it deepens and gains perspective.

What professionals truly need in their post-retirement years is not pity, but respect — the ability to remain involved in ways that feel meaningful and self-directed. A second innings does not have to mirror full-time employment. It can be flexible, impactful, and personally fulfilling, provided there are supportive environments that allow it to flourish.

This is where initiatives like Khyaal play a crucial role. By fostering connection and community among seniors, Khyaal offers something invaluable: a sense of belonging. Being part of the Khyaal 50Above50 platform was a reminder that ageing does not dilute passion or purpose. Instead, it brings together individuals whose experiences, resilience, and ongoing contributions deserve recognition. Witnessing the enthusiasm and optimism within this community was truly inspiring.

To professionals nearing retirement, my message is simple:

Do not be quick to close a chapter that has taken a lifetime to build. Your insight, compassion, and wisdom still hold immense value. Prioritise your health, remain curious, and seek out communities that appreciate not only your past achievements, but the person you continue to grow into. Purpose does not retire — and when nurtured, life after 60 can be among the most rewarding years of all.

— Dr. Asha Benakappa Head, Department of Paediatrics, Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research Winner, Khyaal 50Above50 Healthcare Hero of the Year Award