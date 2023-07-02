Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to visit in South India

    South India is known for its rich cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes, and diverse attractions. With its mesmerizing backwaters, serene beaches, and picturesque hill stations like Ooty and Coorg, visitors can immerse themselves in nature's beauty. Here are seven best places to visit in South India:
     

    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    South India is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, captivating landscapes, and many diverse attractions. This region of India encompasses several states, each with its own unique charm and offerings. From the lush green hills of Munnar in Kerala to the ancient ruins of Hampi in Karnataka, South India boasts a treasure trove of experiences for travellers. With its mesmerizing backwaters, serene beaches, and picturesque hill stations like Ooty and Coorg, visitors can immerse themselves in nature's beauty.

    The region also showcases a blend of traditional and colonial influences, such as the French Quarter in Pondicherry. South India's famous temples, vibrant festivals, and delectable cuisine further contribute to its cultural richness. Whether exploring historic sites, embarking on wildlife safaris, or simply savouring the region's aromatic spices, South India offers a captivating journey that leaves a lasting impression on all who visit. Here are the seven best places and cities to visit in South India:

    Munnar, Kerala:
    Nestled amidst the Western Ghats, Munnar is famous for its sprawling tea plantations, misty hills, and serene atmosphere. It offers stunning views, trekking trails, and opportunities to witness the region's unique flora and fauna.

    Hampi, Karnataka:
    Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient ruins and historical significance. Explore the majestic temples, ancient structures, and vast architectural marvels that date back to the Vijayanagara Empire.

    Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu:
    A former French colony, Pondicherry showcases a unique blend of French and Indian cultures. Stroll through the charming streets of the French Quarter, relax on serene beaches, and indulge in delectable French cuisine.

    Ooty, Tamil Nadu:
    Ooty, also known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," is a popular tourist destination. Its lush green landscapes, pleasant weather, tea gardens, and the famous Nilgiri Mountain Railway offer a perfect escape from bustling city life.

    Coorg, Karnataka:
    Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg offers picturesque coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and beautiful waterfalls. Experience the rich Kodava culture, indulge in adventure activities, and savor the region's aromatic coffee.

    Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu:
    Located at the southernmost tip of India, Kanyakumari is famous for its breathtaking sunrise and sunset views over the Arabian Sea. Visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the Thiruvalluvar Statue, and explore its vibrant temples.

    Alleppey, Kerala:
    Experience the serene backwaters of Kerala by visiting Alleppey. Cruise along the tranquil canals on a traditional houseboat, witness the rural countryside and soak in the beauty of the lush green surroundings.

    These are just a few incredible places to explore in South India. Each destination offers a unique experience, be it natural beauty, historical sites, or cultural richness, making South India a captivating region.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
