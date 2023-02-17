Perfume Day 2023: How to Celebrate? Know Wishes, messages, quotes to share on this day

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Perfume Day 2023: Perfume Day is the perfect opportunity to pamper yourself and exercise self-love. It is also a day to remind ourselves that we are loved regardless of our circumstances. As we prepare to celebrate the momentous day, here is a collection of photos, wishes, and words to share with family and friends:
     

    PERFUME DAY 2023: Following Valentine's Week, when individuals showed their love and affection to their significant ones via lovely gestures, Anti-Week Valentine's began this month. While we celebrated love only a few days ago by purchasing presents, receiving roses or chocolates, or proposing to someone, this week is all about anti-love actions. 

    The Anti-Week Valentine's begins on February 15 with Slap Day and ends on February 21 with Break-Up Day. One of the days is Perfume Day, observed on February 17 and an excellent opportunity to surround oneself with enticing smells.

    How to Celebrate?

    • It's Perfume Day, and it'll be a waste if you don't treat yourself or a loved one to a bottle of fragrance, mist, spirit, or deodorant. Make sure they enjoy the scent's notes.
    • Decorate with flowers to make your house smell beautiful, friendly, and romantic. Flowers such as Jasmine, Rose, and Gardenia, to mention a few, can be used. Keep a bowl of them by the front door, on your centre table, and in your bedroom.
    • Purchase a bouquet of fragrant flowers to add to your home's flower vases or to give as a gift. The smell will make the space feel more welcoming.
    • This day calls for scented candles, potpourri, and essential oils. You may create a romantic atmosphere or bring positive energy to your place by using the proper chords.

    Perfume Day 2023: Quotes
    Quoting French poet Baudelaire, “Sometimes you find an old bottle from which the soul returns". 

    “The beauty of fragrance is that it speaks to your heart…and hopefully, someone else’s.” – Elizabeth Taylor

    “Perfume follows you; it chases you and lingers behind you. It’s a reference mark. Perfume makes silence talk.” – Sonia Rykiel

    “Long after one has forgotten what a woman wore, the memory of her perfume lingers.” – Christian Dior

    "Ladies, a man will never remember your handbag, but he will remember your perfume.” – Olivier Creed

    Perfume Day 2023: Wishes

    Perfumes have the power to make you feel good. It has the ability to trigger emotions and transport you to your fondest memories.

    Perfumes can also improve your appearance. It indelibly impacts the user and generates a sense of familiarity.

    Perfumes range from oriental and woody to flowery and fruity. It adds a beautiful touch to anyone's wardrobe and might possibly become a distinctive piece.

     

