Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares key det tips for exam stress relief; Read on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha focused on managing exam stress through a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, with experts offering valuable nutrition advice.

Feb 14, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha took place on Friday, focusing on the importance of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle in managing exam stress.

The special episode featured renowned experts in nutrition and wellness, including author and macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal, author and nutrition and wellness expert Rujuta Diwekar, and health and nutrition influencer Revant Himatsingka.

Moderated by Sharat Bhattatiripad, the discussion provided valuable insights on maintaining a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle to manage exam stress.

Rujuta Diwekar emphasized the importance of variety in one's diet, saying, "As we have different subjects in school, we should have variety in our diet. There are a few food items that are good destressers. They are peanuts, bananas, and rice. These three things must be included in the diet."

Since 2018, PM Modi has hosted 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to interact with students, teachers, and parents and provide guidance on managing exam stress.

The event is organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions took place in New Delhi in an interactive town hall format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was conducted virtually.

Subsequent editions resumed a physical format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

The latest edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was broadcast on multiple platforms, including the Prime Minister's official X profile, PMO's X handle, and the PM's YouTube channel, reaching students and educators nationwide. 

