7 Superfoods for kids: Every Parent Should Include these foods for child's health

Including these seven superfoods in your child's diet can give them the essential nutrients they need for healthy growth. Remember to offer a variety of foods from all food groups to make a balanced diet for the growth of your child.

7 Superfoods for kids: Every Parent Should Include these foods for child's health MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Parenting is a task, especially in the growing stage where kids refuse to eat healthy fruits and vegetables. This is the most important thing that we can do as parents. A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients is vital for their growth, development, and overall well-being. There are numerous options in nature for a healthy and happy growth of children. You can include these seven superfoods that can elevate the nutritional value in the food of your child.
7 Superfoods Every Parent Should Include in Their Child's Diet. 

7 Superfoods for kids: 

Eggs:
They are often considered as ‘Nature’s perfect food’ packed with protein, essential for building tissues and repairing tissues in the body. They contain choline, which is vital for brain development and memory for kids. Eggs are a great option to gain benefits by including eggs in your child’s food. 
Berries:
Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries can be a great source of antioxidants that protect cells from damage. They are also rich sources of vitamins and fiber, supporting a good immune system and digestive health. Berries can be enjoyed as snacks or also can be included in smoothies, etc.
Fatty Fish: 
Oily fish like salmon and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are vital for brain development, cognitive function, and also eye health. Omega 3 also plays a role in regulating mood and reducing internal inflammation.
Greek Yogurt:
Greek yogurt is a powerhouse of protein and calcium that are essential for strong teeth and bones. It also has probiotics, which are essential bacteria that support gut health and boost the immune system. It's important to choose plain and unsweetened varieties and add fruits for better results.
Broccoli:
This vegetable is packed with vitamins C and K as well as fiber and folate. Vitamin C is great for a strong immune system, and vitamin K is important for blood clotting. Broccoli can be steamed, roasted, or even added to soups and stir fries. 

ALSO READ: Indian Nutrition: Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime

Sweet Potatoes: 
Sweet potatoes are the root vegetables that are an excellent source of vitamin A, which is vital for vision and immune function and also for cell growth. They are also a rich source of fiber and antioxidants. Sweet potatoes can be mashed, baked, or roasted.
Nuts and Seeds:
Nuts like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds are packed with healthy fats, proteins, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals, which support brain development. They provide sustained energy and also promote a healthy digestive system. But you need to be careful about your body reactions to the specific nutes.

Making mealtimes fun and engaging with new and fun recipes can also encourage children to try new things and develop healthy eating habits for better growth.

ALSO READ: 7 daily routine mistakes that blocks the road to success

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares key det tips for exam stress relief; Read on NTI

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares key det tips for exam stress relief; Read on

7 daily routine mistakes that blocks the road to success

7 daily routine mistakes that blocks the road to success

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer MEG

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

The Science Behind the Sparkle: Unveiling the Benefits of Gold Jewellery MEG

The Science Behind the Sparkle: Unveiling the Benefits of Gold Jewellery

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Promises for a lasting relationship MEG

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Promises for a lasting relationship

Recent Stories

Lalit Modi finds love again after breakup with Sushmita Sen; SEE his Valentine's Day post with new partner shk

Lalit Modi finds love again after breakup with Sushmita Sen; SEE his Valentine's Day post with new partner

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Kim Kardashian OPENS up on her divorce with Kanya West; Here's what she said ATG

Kim Kardashian OPENS up on her divorce with Kanya West; Here's what she said

Forget Hype, AME Delivers: Why This Science-Driven Brand is Outpacing Skincare Glants

Forget Hype, ÂMÉ Delivers: Why This Science-Driven Brand is Outpacing Skincare Giants

Sonakshi Sinha to Aditi Rao Hydari: 6 Celebrity couples enjoying their first V-Day NTI

Sonakshi to Aditi: 6 Celebrity couples enjoying their first V-Day

Recent Videos

Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Video Icon
Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambit Patra Provides Update on Manipur Amid President’s Rule: BJP’s North East in Charge Speaks Out

Sambit Patra Provides Update on Manipur Amid President’s Rule: BJP’s North East in Charge Speaks Out

Video Icon
Madhubala BIRTHDAY Special: 10 TIMELESS Iconic SONGS of Eternal Beauty!

Madhubala BIRTHDAY Special: 10 TIMELESS Iconic SONGS of Eternal Beauty!

Video Icon
Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Video Icon