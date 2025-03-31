user
Chanakya Niti: 4 parenting mistakes done Chanakya says not to do

Here are some mistakes to avoid in nurturing the relationship between parents and children

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 6:27 PM IST

Chanakya Says 4 Things Parents Should Not Do : Parents try to give their children the very best. But no matter how hard parents try, they sometimes make mistakes that turn them into villains in their children's minds. This makes the parent-child relationship bitter. Here are some things that Chanakya, a great scholar and strategist in expressing life's ideas, has said in his Niti Shastra about the relationship between parents and children

article_image2

Comparison:

Never compare your children to others. The biggest mistake parents make is comparing their children to the children next door or to relatives' children. This makes children resent you.  The child starts fighting for your praise. Parents cause them to feel inferior. As a result, children hesitate to take new initiatives. Their personality is affected. To avoid this, parents should avoid comparing children to others.


article_image3

Understanding Feelings:

If parents do not respect children's thoughts and feelings, it can have consequences in the future. Parents should listen to what their children say. It should not be avoided.  When children express their thoughts, try to understand their feelings.  When children's feelings are not taken seriously and are avoided, the relationship between parents and children becomes worse. Parents should understand that children also have the right to make decisions.  In some matters, they have the right to express their independent opinions and implement them.  If there is a mistake in it, you can point it out to them. You can explain about it.

article_image4

Praise:

Don't praise your children too much.  No matter how good your children seem to you, do not deceive them with empty praise. When you praise your child in front of others, their evil eye may fall on them. So it is enough to encourage children with the right words at the right time.

article_image5

Distrust:

Parents should not have a negative attitude towards their children.  They should develop a habit of encouraging them. Parents should avoid saying negatively that you cannot do this when children start doing something. This can hurt your children's minds.  It can hinder their progress. 

When every parent follows the above mentioned things, the relationship between them and their children will be strengthened.

