Pookalam creation to Sadhya: 7 things that make Onam special

Onam, the vibrant and culturally significant festival of Kerala, India, is a grand celebration that unites people in joy and harmony. It marks the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali, inviting prosperity and happiness into every household. As families and communities come together to commemorate this auspicious occasion, a plethora of traditional and festive activities are embraced. In this article, we will explore seven wonderful things to do on Onam that will not only enhance your cultural experience but also create lasting memories.

1. Floral Carpet (Pookalam) Creation: One of the most anticipated aspects of Onam is the creation of vibrant and intricate floral carpets, known as "Pookalams," in homes and public spaces. These awe-inspiring designs are crafted using an array of colorful flower petals, leaves, and even natural powders. Families and communities work together to fashion these stunning artworks, with each design reflecting the collective creativity and unity of the group.

2. Grand Onam Feast (Sadhya): The grand Onam Sadhya, a sumptuous and elaborate vegetarian feast, is an integral part of the celebration. Families gather to enjoy a plethora of traditional dishes served on a banana leaf. From crispy banana chips to flavorful curries and payasam (dessert), each dish is a delicious reminder of Kerala's rich culinary heritage.

3. Vallamkali (Boat Race) Spectacle: For a touch of thrilling competition, witnessing the breathtaking Vallamkali or Snake Boat Race is a must. Skilled rowers maneuver long snake-like boats to the rhythm of traditional songs, creating an exhilarating spectacle that embodies the spirit of teamwork and dedication.

4. Kaikottikali Dance: Embrace the traditional folk dance of Kaikottikali, where women form circles and dance gracefully, adorned in traditional attire. The dance involves rhythmic clapping and synchronized steps, spreading joy and camaraderie.

5. Pulikali - The Tiger Dance: Pulikali, a distinctive folk art form, involves performers painted as tigers and hunters, enacting lively and colorful street performances. This playful and energetic dance brings laughter and amusement to the festivities.

6. Onakkalikal (Traditional Games): Engage in a variety of Onam-themed traditional games that captivate both young and old. From tug-of-war to sack races, these games foster a sense of community and create cherished memories.

7. Cultural Processions and Performances: Be enchanted by vibrant processions featuring beautifully adorned elephants, traditional music, and graceful dances like Kathakali and Mohiniyattam. These performances showcase Kerala's rich artistic heritage and add an element of splendor to the festivities.

Onam is not merely a festival; it's a celebration of unity, heritage, and joy. Engaging in these seven captivating activities will allow you to immerse yourself in the essence of Onam and create unforgettable memories. As you partake in the floral artistry, indulge in delectable feasts, revel in dance and music, and witness exhilarating races, remember that Onam symbolizes the enduring spirit of togetherness and the profound cultural heritage of Kerala.

