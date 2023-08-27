Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2023: 26 dishes spread in Sadhya; interesting meal customs

    Explore the rich tradition of Onam in Kerala, India, with its iconic feast, Onam Sadhya. This grand meal of 26 dishes reflects unity, heritage, and flavor, while customs like communal dining and utensil-free eating enhance the cultural experience. Onam is more than a festival; it's a celebration of tradition and togetherness

    Onam 2023: 26 dishes spread in Sadhya; interesting meal customs ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Onam Sadhya, the grand feast celebrated during the vibrant festival of Onam in Kerala, India, is a cultural culinary spectacle that boasts a sumptuous spread of 26 delectable dishes, each a testimony to the state's rich heritage and culinary prowess. This gastronomic extravaganza not only tantalizes the taste buds but also captures the essence of togetherness, tradition, and celebration.

    The 26 Dishes:

    1. Rice: The foundation of the feast, usually served on a banana leaf.

    2. Parippu (Dal): A flavorful lentil preparation, often with ghee.

    3. Sambar: A tangy and spicy vegetable stew with a tamarind base.

    4. Rasam: A thin, aromatic soup, known for its digestive properties.

    5. Avial: A unique medley of mixed vegetables in a coconut and yogurt base.

    6. Thoran: Dry vegetable stir-fry with coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.

    7. Pachadi: A sweet and tangy yogurt-based dish, often made with pumpkin or cucumber.

    8. Olan: A gentle dish with ash gourd and coconut milk.

    9. Kichadi: A mildly spiced yogurt and vegetable concoction.

    10. Sambaram: A refreshing buttermilk preparation with ginger and green chilies.

    11. Pulissery: A curd-based dish with ground coconut and turmeric.

    12. Moru Curry: A spiced yogurt curry tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

    13. Inji Curry: A zesty ginger curry with jaggery and tamarind.

    14. Erissery: A combination of vegetables and pulses in a roasted coconut gravy.

    15. Puliyinchi: A sweet and sour tamarind sauce with jaggery and ginger.

    16. Kaalan: A flavorful dish with yogurt, coconut, and raw plantains.

    17. Ulli Theeyal: Shallots cooked in a roasted coconut gravy.

    18. Kootu Curry: A mix of vegetables and chickpeas in coconut paste.

    19. Chena Mezhukkupuratti: Spiced yam stir-fry.

    20. Mathanga Payasam: A dessert made from pumpkin, jaggery, and coconut milk.

    21. Palada Payasam: A silky rice pudding cooked with milk and sugar.

    22. Ada Pradhaman: A rich dessert made with rice flakes, jaggery, and coconut milk.

    23. Parippu Pradhaman: A sweet lentil pudding with jaggery and coconut milk.

    24. Semiya Payasam: A vermicelli pudding with nuts and raisins.

    25. Nei Payasam: A ghee-laden rice pudding adorned with cashews and raisins.

    26. Boli: A sweet, flatbread-like dessert made with lentils and jaggery.

    Interesting Meal Customs:

    1. Served on Banana Leaves: The Sadhya is traditionally served on banana leaves, symbolizing prosperity and providing a unique aromatic flavor to the food.

    2. Eating with Hands: Utensils are often forsaken, and the meal is relished with hands, highlighting the connection between food and touch.

    3. Community Dining: The Sadhya fosters unity as people from all walks of life, including strangers, come together to enjoy the feast.

    4. Strict Order of Serving: Dishes are served in a particular sequence, adhering to customs that enhance digestion.

    5. Limitless Portions: The host ensures that guests are never left with empty plates, showcasing their hospitality and generosity.

    6. Vegan Brilliance: Many of the dishes are vegan, reflecting Kerala's deep-rooted respect for nature.

    Onam Sadhya is more than a culinary experience; it's a celebration of tradition, unity, and the exquisite flavors of Kerala. As you savor each dish and immerse yourself in the customs, you're not just indulging in a meal but participating in a cherished cultural ritual.

    ALSO READ: Onam 2023: How to make an easy Pookalam or floral rangoli design; Check here

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read anr eai

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read

    Onam 2023: How to make an easy Pookalam or floral rangoli design; Check here anr eai

    Onam 2023: How to make an easy Pookalam or floral rangoli design; Check here

    Onam 2023: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festive season anr eai

    Onam 2023: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festive season

    Viral post claims discontinuation of iconic blue cap pen by Reynolds, company offers clarification AJR

    Viral post claims discontinuation of iconic blue cap pen by Reynolds, company offers clarification

    Home Decor: Want a Mediterranean look to your house? Here are some expert tips

    Home Decor: Want a Mediterranean look to your house? Here are some expert tips

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 liquids to ease bowel movement ADC EIA

    Here are 7 liquids to ease bowel movement

    Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic tests: Moscow AJR

    BREAKING: 'Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic tests,' says Moscow

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read anr eai

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read

    From nutrient gaps to social struggles, 7 ways plant-based diet can impact you AJR EAI

    7 ways plant-based diet can impact you

    Onam 2023: How to make an easy Pookalam or floral rangoli design; Check here anr eai

    Onam 2023: How to make an easy Pookalam or floral rangoli design; Check here

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon