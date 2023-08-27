Onam 2023: 26 dishes spread in Sadhya; interesting meal customs

Explore the rich tradition of Onam in Kerala, India, with its iconic feast, Onam Sadhya. This grand meal of 26 dishes reflects unity, heritage, and flavor, while customs like communal dining and utensil-free eating enhance the cultural experience. Onam is more than a festival; it's a celebration of tradition and togetherness

Onam Sadhya, the grand feast celebrated during the vibrant festival of Onam in Kerala, India, is a cultural culinary spectacle that boasts a sumptuous spread of 26 delectable dishes, each a testimony to the state's rich heritage and culinary prowess. This gastronomic extravaganza not only tantalizes the taste buds but also captures the essence of togetherness, tradition, and celebration.

The 26 Dishes:

Rice: The foundation of the feast, usually served on a banana leaf. Parippu (Dal): A flavorful lentil preparation, often with ghee. Sambar: A tangy and spicy vegetable stew with a tamarind base. Rasam: A thin, aromatic soup, known for its digestive properties. Avial: A unique medley of mixed vegetables in a coconut and yogurt base. Thoran: Dry vegetable stir-fry with coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. Pachadi: A sweet and tangy yogurt-based dish, often made with pumpkin or cucumber. Olan: A gentle dish with ash gourd and coconut milk. Kichadi: A mildly spiced yogurt and vegetable concoction. Sambaram: A refreshing buttermilk preparation with ginger and green chilies. Pulissery: A curd-based dish with ground coconut and turmeric. Moru Curry: A spiced yogurt curry tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Inji Curry: A zesty ginger curry with jaggery and tamarind. Erissery: A combination of vegetables and pulses in a roasted coconut gravy. Puliyinchi: A sweet and sour tamarind sauce with jaggery and ginger. Kaalan: A flavorful dish with yogurt, coconut, and raw plantains. Ulli Theeyal: Shallots cooked in a roasted coconut gravy. Kootu Curry: A mix of vegetables and chickpeas in coconut paste. Chena Mezhukkupuratti: Spiced yam stir-fry. Mathanga Payasam: A dessert made from pumpkin, jaggery, and coconut milk. Palada Payasam: A silky rice pudding cooked with milk and sugar. Ada Pradhaman: A rich dessert made with rice flakes, jaggery, and coconut milk. Parippu Pradhaman: A sweet lentil pudding with jaggery and coconut milk. Semiya Payasam: A vermicelli pudding with nuts and raisins. Nei Payasam: A ghee-laden rice pudding adorned with cashews and raisins. Boli: A sweet, flatbread-like dessert made with lentils and jaggery.

Interesting Meal Customs:

Served on Banana Leaves: The Sadhya is traditionally served on banana leaves, symbolizing prosperity and providing a unique aromatic flavor to the food. Eating with Hands: Utensils are often forsaken, and the meal is relished with hands, highlighting the connection between food and touch. Community Dining: The Sadhya fosters unity as people from all walks of life, including strangers, come together to enjoy the feast. Strict Order of Serving: Dishes are served in a particular sequence, adhering to customs that enhance digestion. Limitless Portions: The host ensures that guests are never left with empty plates, showcasing their hospitality and generosity. Vegan Brilliance: Many of the dishes are vegan, reflecting Kerala's deep-rooted respect for nature.

Onam Sadhya is more than a culinary experience; it's a celebration of tradition, unity, and the exquisite flavors of Kerala. As you savor each dish and immerse yourself in the customs, you're not just indulging in a meal but participating in a cherished cultural ritual.

