Oatmeal recipes: 6 healthy breakfasts to make your morning special

Looking for delicious and healthy breakfast ideas? Check out these six mouthwatering oatmeal recipes that are perfect for starting your day with a boost of energy and nutrition. by Leona Merlin Antony

The whole-grain breakfast staple oatmeal, which is made from ground oats, is high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. You can customize it by adding a variety of ingredients to suit your tastes and dietary requirements. Oatmeal is a go-to option whether you are a busy professional, a fitness enthusiast, or a dad or mom trying to give a healthy breakfast to your family.

Honey Cinnamon Oatmeal

Bring the milk or water to a medium boil in a saucepan. Add salt, honey, cinnamon, and rolled oats by stirring. Once the oats are cooked and creamy, reduce the heat to low and continue to simmer for about 5 minutes. Sliced bananas, chopped nuts, and a final drizzle of maple syrup for sweetness make it perfect.

Peanut Butter and Banana Oatmeal

Add the honey, mashed banana, peanut butter, and a dash of salt. Stir until smooth and well blended. For extra texture and nutrition, top the hot dish with sliced bananas and chia seeds.

Veggie Oatmeal

Heat some olive oil in a pan. Sauté for a minute after adding minced garlic. Cook the mixed vegetables after adding them until they start to soften. Add the water or vegetable broth bringing it to boil. Stir in black pepper, salt, and rolled oats. Serve hot after achieving a creamy consistency.

Berry Blast Oatmeal

Boil a combination of rolled oats and almond milk in a saucepan. Add mixed berries, honey and a tinge of vanilla extract. The berries will release its juice after 5 minutes of cooking on medium heat. Your berry blast is ready!

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

Cook rolled oats in milk or water till it becomes creamy and fully cooked. With a pinch of salt, add cocoa powder, mashed bananas, and honey to it. Mix well to get the chocolate and banana flavours. Serve hot and garnish with dark chocolate of your liking!

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

As always, bring water or milk to boil. For this recipe, we add rolled oats, well-diced apple, brown sugar and powdered cinnamon. Reduce heat and stir for 5 minutes to make sure the oats and apple get cooked properly. Raisins and cherries can top it off well!

