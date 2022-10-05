Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for October 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 5 as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says social boundaries will increase. Be able to take on new responsibilities. Your talent will come to the fore. Good success can be achieved if students try in the right
    direction. Getting a gift from a loved one will bring you heartfelt happiness. Stay away from dangerous tasks. Injury conditions can occur. Your special effort will be to keep the
    relationship with the in-laws strong. Disputes can arise over land and property. A few lucrative deals can come in handy in a property related business.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says your thoughts will start working. Inspired by your experiences, you will strive for a better future. Interest in creative work will grow. There will be an opportunity to join a social service organization. The mind will be disappointed due to the behaviour of a friend. All of a sudden some anxiety may come up. Stay away from dangerous tasks. Don't let your ego get in the way of personal gain. There will be a new plan in the field, it will be implemented properly.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be a plan for good deeds at home. The stress that has been going on for the last few days will go away and you will experience peace of mind. Proper
    coordination between income and expenditure will also be maintained. Shopping with family will also be a great time to spend. Don&#39;t make a decision in a hurry, and then you may regret it. Avoid taking any kind of risk. It can be like a dispute with a neighbour. Don't confuse other people's property. Try to take financial matters seriously in the workplace.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be good news from somewhere. It is also possible to purchase a vehicle or land. Social interaction will increase. Children will be able to get the support of
    their parents. You may even have the opportunity to visit a religious place. In the afternoon there may be a quarrel with a neighbour. Interviewing a person with any negative activity
    can cause trouble. It will be frustrating to have a bad relationship with a friend all of a sudden. Your dominance in the workplace will be maintained.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says try to complete daily tasks easily and flexibly. More time will be spent onhome renovations and better maintenance activities. You will perform your personal tasks
    properly with the help of your talent. Afternoon time may be a little different. Bad things  can make the mind sad. At this point, do not let emotions get in the way. Household
    responsibilities may increase on women. Economic condition will be good.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says the advice of a close friend will prove to be beneficial for you. This time is uplifting for you, make the right contribution. Your interest in social activities will be maintained. Some people will criticize you out of jealousy and may distract you from your goal. When it comes to money, you have to seek the advice of someone you trust. The right time to start business plans. The love between husband and wife will be maintained.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says this time is pleasant and peaceful. You will also get the right result of your engagement. Life will seem very instinctive and easy. The desire to go further than others
    will increase your self-confidence and efficiency. The mind can be frustrated due to any movement of children. Try to solve the problem peacefully. Coming to the house of a loved
    one will disappoint the mind. Don't get me wrong.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says this time will give a slightly mixed effect. Give importance to your favourite activities, it will give you peace of mind. You will also be assisted in cleaning and tidying up
    the house. You will express your grief by sitting with a loved one. You will have a heavy  workload. You will also get tired of working alone. Lack of experience can cause some work
    to stop. A few close people will take advantage of the loss of your feelings.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says keep trying to give your children every good thing. You will also have a special contribution in educating and nurturing children. There will be new plans for the future.
    Your faith in God will also grow. No. Ego with inmates can cause a little distance. Have a good time with your family without paying attention to what others are saying. Success in
    any endeavour requires hard work and effort. Be collaborative with your staff and employees.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
