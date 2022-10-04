Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for October 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 4 as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today the rotation of the planets is opening the door of benefit for you. Only proper hard work is required. The help of a well wisher will bring you a new ray of hope.
    Students and youth will be more active and serious about their future. Getting bad news from a loved one can be frustrating. Don’t make any decisions in a hurry and emotionally.
    Damage to a vehicle or any expensive electronic device can lead to high costs. Business activities can be improved.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says time is mixed fruitful. It will be a good start to the day. Meeting like-minded people can bring a new energy. Brothers will also be involved in achieving a goal. There may be some tension in the economic situation. The other side will feel that the situation is slipping out of hand. With patience and restraint you will overcome your problem. Also
    contribute to social activities. Fate and planet pastures are working in your favour in trade.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says time is running out peacefully and positively. Your confidence will also awaken new hopes. Attempts to maintain a proper arrangement at home can also be successful. There will also be plans for a religious event. Avoid interfering too much in other matters. This is because of the fact that it can be a source of controversy. Doing any travel at this time can make the time worse. You can be more engaged in business today.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says the day can start with a pleasant event. Economic matters can also be won.An important conversation over the phone with friends or colleagues can yield the right
    result. You can make your plan work. There is a need to be careful in the second half of the  day. Suddenly a problem may arise in front of you. The means of income will increase but at the same time there will be economic stress due to higher expenses. The workload in the work area can be more maintained.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says blessings and support of experienced and elder members of the household will be upon you. You will have a slightly broader approach to improving your standard of
    living. Spending time with your favourite activities can also be a relief. Control your anger and rage. A few negative thoughts may come to mind in the afternoon. Wrong activities will
    increase costs which can make the budget worse. The workload may be higher. At present it is advisable to focus only on current activities.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will take the help of creative activities to give a new look to your work. So that proper success will also be found. You will also have full cooperation in the work
    related to the comforts of home. Time is of the essence, so respect it. Married persons may be in a position to have any kind of disagreement with the in-laws. Being overworked can lead to irritability. Be aware of the health of the elders in the home.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says today your day will be completely focused on your tasks apart from idle activities. New plans will come to mind and you will be able to start those plans with the help of close relatives. Have a pragmatic approach. Too much generosity can hurt. Sometimes your anger can cause problems for you. It is important to keep your behaviour in
    check. You will not be able to get enough sleep due to stress.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says you believe in your karma and being your rank minister at this time will shape your destiny. Your whole focus will be on strengthening economic activities. There will also be some important plans related to it. Don't waste time hanging out with friends. This is a time of hard work. Expenses are likely to exceed the budget which can cause a bit of stress. Keep your focus fully on the work field.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says today you can complete a special task. The home environment is also well maintained will remain. You will be instrumental in helping others and finding solutions to
    their problems. Doing so can bring you happiness. Don't pay too much attention to the negative talk of any relative. It will only add to your stress. Exercise some caution in dealing
    with money transactions. Success can be found in business associated with women.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
