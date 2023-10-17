Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerology Prediction for October 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 17, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 12:15 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    The last few times you have been trying to understand your inner energy, will cause a very positive change in your behaviour. Helping others in their grief and distress will be your special virtue. If you are planning to take a loan related to property or vehicle, it would be better to avoid it today. Their cooperation in the health problems of the spouse will make the relationship stronger. There will be headaches.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Close relatives will arrive at the house. Sharing your ideas will keep the atmosphere at home pleasant. Any special issue can also be considered. Young people will find a solution to their
    problem in the presence of an older person. There is a possibility of any major loss due to negligence of any employee in the workplace. Husband and wife's relationship with each other will be well maintained.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    This afternoon the situation will bring you some benefits. If there is a court case going on, the decision today will be in your favor. There will be income as well as expenditure. Restrict your unnecessary expenses. Do not disclose any of your plans to anyone, otherwise you may face loss. Do marketing tasks carefully. The family atmosphere will be happy. Health will be
    excellent.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says the situation will be favorable all day today. Prioritize your important tasks. The youth class will be fully dedicated to their careers. Any achievement can also be achieved. Don't talk too much about family and children. Your special contribution will be to maintain a good relationship with your brothers. The day is not perfect for starting any new work. Stay away from people with negative activity.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend some time in a secluded or religious place today apart from the routine. It will bring you spiritual and mental peace. Avoid all sorts of important decisions today. Family expenses will increase, so it is necessary to maintain control over wrong expenses. There will be cooperation of family members in business system and activities. The family atmosphere will be well maintained.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says today will be a mixed day. Try to normalize things sensibly instead of taking stress in anything. You will also succeed in it through your competence and understanding.
    Mental stress will prevail if any of your personal work is interrupted. From a business point of view, time is not right. There will be a plan for the marriage of any member of the household.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says consult an experienced person at home before doing any work. Work done with understanding can benefit in the future. Receiving any good news from children will also create a festive atmosphere in the house. Don't let stress overwhelm you. It can also affect your efficiency. Be friendly with colleagues and employees in the workplace. There can be sweetness in marriage.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says today the planetary position is signalling you to focus on the tasks related to your financial plans. You can achieve significant success. With the blessing and affection of
    the elders, you will make more progress. Relying too much on a stranger can be detrimental to you. Focus on current activities in the workplace. Don't talk too much about the activities of family members.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says more time will be spent on home maintenance tasks today. Spending time with the mind can keep you fresh and stress free. Avoid making any kind of important decision today. You can get caught up in a dilemma badly. It is better not to have any contact with outsiders. Your presence at the place of business will be required. Family atmosphere can be collaborative. Health can be excellent.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
