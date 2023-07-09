Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for July 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on July 9, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for July 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

    Ganesha says today will start the day with new hope. You will be able to face any adverse situation. There can also be a plan related to any religious planning at home. You will be full of confidence.  Avoid interfering too much in other people's affairs. At this time, some kind of controversy and fights are happening. Try to resolve matters calmly rather than angrily. It is the right time to implement the plans made regarding the area in business. Any decision taken in the field at this time will prove to be correct. 

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

    Ganesha says today, most of the time will be spent helping a close relative and solving their problems. There will also be gains in social reputation. There may also be an opportunity to attend a function. Prioritize your tasks. It is also necessary to pay attention to maintaining the order of the house. You’re stuck work in the field of work will be completed with the help of an experienced and senior person. Spouse's support will keep you stress free. 

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

    Ganesha says you will feel more energetic at this time. Always find solution to your problems in any situation. Youngsters will be happy to get their first income. Don't interfere too much in other people's affairs. It may reduce your self-esteem. Matters related to inherited property may come up now. At this point it is wise to be patient. There may be some ups and downs in the work area. Spouse's advice can prove to be beneficial for you. 

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

    Ganesha says you may get relief from any long-standing anxiety and stress today. You can also engage in financial activities like insurance, investment etc. Consult an elder person in the household in resolving property disputes. Currently, along with the income, the expenditure will also be high. Unnecessary expenses may bother you. Don't ignore opponents' movements. Getting some bad news can leave the mind depressed. Business competition may affect your work. 

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

    Ganesha says there will be a positive change in your thinking in the presence of a person of religious activity. Good vision will be obtained in doing every work related to life. Financial condition can also be seen as very good. Keep your important things and documents safe. If lost, it can be misused. Daily income may increase. Married life will pass happily. Your confidence and positive thinking can keep you healthy.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

    Ganesha says advice from an elder person in the house will be very lucky for you today. So don't ignore their words. The day is very fruitful for women. Have the courage and adventure to face them in every situation. Sometimes a few relatives may have a negative thought. Control your state of mind. Save the relationship from going bad. Also, working beyond your capacity can affect your health. You may face more problems in business related competition. 

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

    Ganesha says the misunderstandings going on with the close people for the past few years will be resolved. Relationship with each other will be fine. Advice from a dear friend will bring hope. If there is any dispute regarding the division of property, it can be resolved through someone's intervention. Try to keep your mental state positive at this time. Do not do anything without understanding. Young people should not compromise their studies or career by falling in love. 

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

    Ganesha says social boundaries can be expanded more. You may be busy with family activities today. Taking care of the comforts of the household members will provide them with a sense of security. Helping the needy will give you spiritual happiness. Do proper investigation before doing any work related to investment. If a plan is being made to take a loan, then first take care of its limit. Also pay attention to the advice of your employees in the field of work. 

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

    Ganesha says your competitors will be defeated in front of your confidence. Children may excel in competitive tasks. The help of someone connected with politics will be beneficial for you. Don't ignore some important tasks due to laziness and lethargy prevailing. It is important to take care of the health of the elders of the household. The policy of joining a big company professionally will be successful. Support of spouse will strengthen your destiny. 

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Here are 10 ways to avoid skin rashes during monsoon

    Promoting digestive health to regulating menstrual cycle: 7 benefits of Star anise

    From Amar Chitra Katha to Chacha Chaudhary: Here are 10 Indian comics for children to enjoy

    Chocolate to Alcohol-7 food items that are toxic food for dogs

    Kosha Mangso to Chicken Dak Bungalow: 7 famous meat recipes of Bengal

