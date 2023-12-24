Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerology Prediction for December 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on December 24, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says your hard work and efforts will yield meaningful results. The time is very favourable to start something new. Finding the stuck payment will improve the financial situation. There may be a situation of discord with a close relative. Save the relationship from going bad with the advice of the elders of the house. Someone can fool you in the name of religion. Be more careful while dealing with money in business related activities. The home-family atmosphere will be pleasant. 

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says the time will be somewhat mixed. Your special contribution will be in solving any family problem. You will be respected in society and relatives due to your charismatic personality and easy-going nature. Due to personal problems, your work may be disturbed. There will be concern about the health of an elder in the house. You may also have to go to the doctor. There will be few plans related to business area. Proper harmony will be maintained between the family members. 

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says the rifts that were going on between the close relatives for some time can be removed today by some other person. There will be increased association with eminent people. At this time you should remove ego from your nature. If you do this, the problems will be solved soon. Due to the interference of others in the field of work, there may be disputes among the employees. Family atmosphere will be well maintained. There will be cough problem.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be a program to go to a religious place. By which you will feel more peace and relaxation. Home comfort items will be purchased. Receiving some sad news can cause disappointment and negative thoughts in the mind for some time. Students will pay more attention to extracurricular activities in anticipation of class studies. Today you will not be able to spend much time in the field of work. Spouse will fully support you in work.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says students are becoming success in interview in any field related to their job. At this time do your work with full effort. Do not compromise your principles. Keep your important papers very safe. Unnecessary tension can arise in small matters at home. Your efficiency in the professional field will lead to success. Your respect in the family will increase. Health will be excellent.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend more time with influential and responsive people. By which your self-confidence and self-confidence will increase. Trust your karma more than luck at this time. Due to not paying much attention to social activities, close people may be disappointed. Pay more attention to the quality than the quantity of goods in the field of work. Respect your partner's feelings there will be mental and physical fatigue.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says you people have a very balanced activity. You strengthen your social relationships. More time will be spent in religious work. There is a possibility of loss from any kind of travel today. So keep the journey suspended at this time. There is no possibility of any improvement in the economic activity at present. You will get full support of your spouse to solve any matter at home. 

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says financial problems will be solved by getting any stuck payment today. At this time your anxiety will also go away. The blessings and support of the elders of the house will help you in your troubles. You need to set priorities in your spending. Lust for money can lead you down the path where you may face troubles. You may face problems at workplace. Exciting feelings and emotions are in your mind. Give the body the necessary nutrition with a balanced diet.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says focus on your social life and work related initiatives. The time will be very good for your family life and you can plan to buy any vehicle or property during this period. Your financial situation is not in a well-planned situation at present. You will find shortcuts to get rich easily but don't choose unethical ways. Most of the family members can accuse each other. Single persons can find companion today.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
