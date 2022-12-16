Numerology Prediction for December 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on December 16, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 1:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says at this time the planetary position is creating good conditions for you. There will be more focus on personal and family activities. Important work related to children's
    education and career will also be completed today. There will be financial trouble at this time. Due to an outsider, you may suffer financial loss. Do not drag out any ongoing
    arguments with a close relative. From the business point of view, the time will be a bit challenging.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says today, with the help of a loved one, you’re stuck work can be done. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities will also increase. There will be frequent movement of guests in the house and relationships will become closer. There is a situation like a fight or quarrel with an outsider. Focus on your tasks instead of over-indulging. Do not reveal any of your plans to anyone. Conditions are very favourable for starting any new work. The family atmosphere will be pleasant and happy.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says the results of actions done with time are also right, so don't delay in achieving any success that comes your way. Your personality and impressive speech will leave a great
    impression on others. It is necessary to take some time for family and relatives don't let relationships go sour. If you are making any plans related to change of location, then there
    will be a need to think about it more seriously now. Business activities will be normal. Good rapport will be maintained between husband and wife. Health can be good.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says if you are planning to invest somewhere, it will be good for you. You will also be able to achieve any particular goal with the help of your confidence and willpower. The
    love and blessings of the elders of the house will be the capital of life. Don't just waste time making plans but also try to initiate them. Being an emotional person, even a small
    negativity can discourage you. It is also necessary to spend some time with children. Improve the quality of your product in the field of work.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says you are going to get a new identity on the social level, so increase the range of your contacts. The work load will be heavy, but the success will not overwhelm the
    tiredness. Some expenses may come up suddenly. Due to which the daily routine will also be chaotic. Deal with situations with patience and composure instead of stressing them out.
    Don't overstate your success. Working as a team in the field of work will lead to an excellent system.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says planetary position is strengthening your destiny. Any success of children will bring ease and happiness. Purchase of items related to home renovation is also possible.
    Your cooperative behaviour will maintain respect in family and society. At times you may be hindered in your work due to your anger and ego. Avoid flashy activities. Keep your
    transaction simple. Think again before taking a loan related to property or vehicle. It is the right time to resume the work which was stopped due to financial difficulties for some time.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will try to maintain the situation better through your confidence and understanding. Time will also be spent in maintaining proper family related arrangements. Young people take their studies and career related activities seriously. Due to the advice of outsiders and friends, you may take some wrong decisions. Believe in your own merits. Pay more attention to marketing related activities. There will be a dispute between husband and wife regarding some family issue.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says the most of the work will be completed on time due to your balanced routine. Due to which the mind will be relaxed. A meeting with a religious person will bring about a
    positive change in your thinking. Don't take any decision in haste. During this time it is also necessary to keep an eye on the activities and company of the children. Take care of your
    important things very carefully. A state of loss is becoming. Plans related to new works will be made, in which success can also be achieved.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be some relief from the troubles that have been going on for some time now. You will be able to give proper attention to your tasks. Advice and support from
    an experienced and senior person will also be beneficial for you. There can be a program related to any religious planning at home. Due to haste and carelessness, you may also make some mistakes. So it is very important to have restraint. Solve children's problems calmly. Don't try to avoid the task.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 1:30 AM IST
