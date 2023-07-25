Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New fitness culture: 6 ways in which it triggers 'body shaming'

    Recent studies have mentioned that body dissatisfaction arising due to this shaming is triggered by a very big fitness obsession in people. Know how it happens. by Leona Merlin Antony

    New fitness culture: 6 ways in which it triggers 'body shaming'
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Body shaming is the act of humiliating people for their bodily features. We all have been part of this tradition knowingly and unknowingly. While fat shaming is the more popular term in this category, people are also shamed for their lean looks and body structure. 

    Here are some ways in which body shaming is triggered:

    ALSO READ: Here are 7 health effects of using earphones for too long


    1.    Unrealistic Beauty Standards
    The standardised beauty that we all look up to is always connected to a healthy and fit body. This unrealistic beauty standard prevalent in society forces us to shame ourselves and others for the natural being of our bodies. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by kate (@kate_flexx)


    2.    Effect of social media
    Social Media plays a huge part in increasing unrealistic fitness goals. What is to be understood is that what we see on social media is only the tip of the iceberg. Celebrities and social media users only showcase one aspect of their life in which they can be in a better fitness condition. 


    3.    Fitness Culture
    Ragan Chastain recently set the Guinness World Record for the heaviest women to complete a marathon. While she was interviewed, she said that she wanted to set out an example of “what larger people can do”. The fitness culture has made it a practice to exclude people who do not fit into “their category” of body expectations.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Eris & Em (@eris.marin)


    4.    Fitness goals
    The #fitnessgoals always leads us to a page of hourglass, sharp curves, and well-toned pictures. It is in a way body shaming in disguise. The more emphasis you give your looks for a better fitness life, the more your body goes through pain. 


    5.    Looks and Fitness
    As mentioned before, having a fit body is connected to being a gym rat. Most of the people who go to gyms have an idea about what their workout should be like according to their health conditions.  Several cardiac arrests have been reported to be the reason for the sudden deaths of gym-goers recently. Therefore, it is vital to be critical about the lifestyle choices that you adopt. 

    ALSO READ: Bruising to Swelling: 5 painful side effects of Under eye fillers on your Face

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
