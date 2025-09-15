Navratri 2025 brings nine vibrant days of devotion, each marked by a specific color representing one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Discover the significance of each day's color and its spiritual meaning.

Sharad Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, begins on September 22, 2025. It spans from the Pratipada Tithi to the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month. Colors hold special significance during Navratri. Each day of this festival has a designated color. It is believed that by wearing the designated color and worshipping the corresponding form of Goddess Durga for nine days, one receives blessings from all nine Goddesses. The colors change every year according to the Navratri Tithis and days. Learn about the nine colors of Navratri for 2025.

Colors for the 9 Days of Navratri in 2025

September 22, 2025 (Maa Shailputri, Pratipada) – White

September 23, 2025 (Maa Brahmacharini, Dwitiya) – Red

September 24, 2025 (Maa Chandraghanta, Tritiya) – Royal Blue

September 25, 2025 (Maa Kushmanda, Chaturthi) - Yellow

September 26, 2025 (Maa Skandmata, Panchami) – Green

September 27, 2025 (Maa Katyayani, Shashthi) – Grey

September 28, 2025 (Maa Kalratri, Saptami) – Orange

September 29, 2025 (Maa Mahagauri, Ashtami) – Peacock Green

September 30, 2025 (Maa Siddhidatri, Navami) – Pink

October 1, 2025 (Maa Siddhidatri, Navami) – Purple

Significance of the 9 Colors of Navratri

White: White symbolizes peace and purity. Wearing white and worshipping during Navratri is believed to enhance focus in religious practices.

White symbolizes peace and purity. Wearing white and worshipping during Navratri is believed to enhance focus in religious practices. Red: Red symbolizes action and enthusiasm, considered most dear to the Mother Goddess, awakening energy within individuals.

Red symbolizes action and enthusiasm, considered most dear to the Mother Goddess, awakening energy within individuals. Royal Blue: Royal Blue symbolizes the depth of the sky. It is believed that those who wear this color and worship the Goddess attain happiness and prosperity.

Royal Blue symbolizes the depth of the sky. It is believed that those who wear this color and worship the Goddess attain happiness and prosperity. Yellow: Yellow symbolizes love. Wearing yellow during Navratri is considered very auspicious, inviting the Goddess's blessings.

Yellow symbolizes love. Wearing yellow during Navratri is considered very auspicious, inviting the Goddess's blessings. Green: Green symbolizes growth and fertility, essential for success in every field. This color brings new joy to life.

Green symbolizes growth and fertility, essential for success in every field. This color brings new joy to life. Grey: Grey represents balance. Wearing grey and worshipping during Navratri is believed to grant control over the senses.

Grey represents balance. Wearing grey and worshipping during Navratri is believed to grant control over the senses. Orange: Orange is believed to increase the flow of positive energy in those who worship the Goddess.

Orange is believed to increase the flow of positive energy in those who worship the Goddess. Peacock Green: Peacock Green represents uniqueness and individuality.

Peacock Green represents uniqueness and individuality. Pink: Pink symbolizes love, affection, and harmony. Wearing pink during Navratri is considered auspicious for a happy married life and finding a suitable partner.

(DISCLAIMER: This article is intended solely for informational purposes. Asianet News Marathi makes no claims or endorsements regarding this information. Consult experts in the relevant field for advice.)