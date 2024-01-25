National Tourism Day 2024: Explore these 10 revered Ram Temples in India for a divine journey (PHOTOS)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    National Tourism Day 2024: Explore these 10 revered Ram Temples in India for a divine journey

    As we celebrate National Tourism Day in 2024, these 10 revered Ram temples beckon devotees and travelers to embark on a spiritual odyssey.

    National Tourism Day 2024: Explore these 10 revered Ram Temples in India for a divine journey
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    As we celebrate National Tourism Day in 2024, the spiritual landscape of India beckons pilgrims and travelers alike to embark on a divine journey. The recent inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has added a new chapter to the rich tapestry of Ram devotion in the country. This article invites you to explore 10 revered Ram temples across India, each with its own sacred aura, providing an opportunity to deepen one's spiritual connection and celebrate the cultural heritage surrounding Lord Ram.

    1. Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands on the revered land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. This monumental temple is not only a symbol of religious significance but also an architectural marvel, attracting devotees and tourists alike to witness the grandeur of the sacred site.

    2. Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu: Located on Rameswaram Island, this temple is associated with the Ramayana, where Lord Ram is believed to have worshipped Lord Shiva before his journey to Lanka. The temple's unique architectural style and the sacredness of its "Setu" (bridge) add to the spiritual allure of the place.

    3. Bhadrachalam Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple, Telangana: Nestled on the banks of the Godavari River, the Bhadrachalam Temple is dedicated to Lord Ram and is renowned for its historical and cultural significance. The temple's annual event, the Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam, attracts devotees from far and wide.

    4. Kodandarama Temple, Hampi, Karnataka: Situated amidst the ruins of the Vijayanagar Empire, the Kodandarama Temple in Hampi is an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshmana. Surrounded by a mesmerizing landscape, the temple provides a tranquil setting for spiritual contemplation.

    5. Ramappa Temple, Warangal, Telangana: The Ramappa Temple, also known as the Ramalingeswara Temple, is a stunning architectural marvel dating back to the Kakatiya Dynasty. Dedicated to Lord Ram, the temple is renowned for its intricate carvings, unique floating bricks, and exquisite sculptures that depict scenes from the Ramayana. The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, stands as a testament to the artistic and cultural richness of the region.

    6. Ramtek Temple, Nagpur, Maharashtra: Perched on the Ramtek Hill, the Ram Temple in Maharashtra is a sacred pilgrimage site associated with Lord Ram's visit during his exile. The temple offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, making it a serene spot for both religious and nature enthusiasts.

    7. Kanak Bhavan, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Kanak Bhavan is believed to have been gifted to Sita by her mother. This beautifully adorned temple dedicated to Lord Ram and Sita showcases intricate carvings and is an essential part of Ayodhya's spiritual circuit.

    8. Ramnathi Temple, Goa: Nestled in the serene surroundings of Ponda in Goa, the Ramnathi Temple is dedicated to Lord Ram. Surrounded by greenery and offering a tranquil atmosphere, this temple is a serene escape for those seeking spiritual introspection.

    9. Ram Darbar Temple, Orchha, Madhya Pradesh: Orchha's Ram Darbar Temple is an architectural masterpiece from the Bundela era, depicting Lord Ram in the royal court. The temple's stunning frescoes and murals narrate tales from the Ramayana, providing a visual treat for visitors.

    10. Ram Tirath Temple, Amritsar, Punjab: Located near Amritsar, the Ram Tirath Temple is believed to be the ashram site where Valmiki composed the Ramayana. The temple complex includes a sacred pool and various shrines dedicated to Lord Ram, Sita, and Valmiki.

    As we celebrate National Tourism Day in 2024, these 10 revered Ram temples beckon devotees and travelers to embark on a spiritual odyssey. Each temple carries the legacy of Lord Ram and his divine presence, contributing to the rich cultural and religious mosaic of India. These sacred sites not only offer an opportunity for spiritual introspection but also provide a glimpse into the architectural and historical splendor of the country's diverse cultural heritage.

