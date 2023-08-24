Nailcare during monsoons: Dos and don'ts of maintaining them well

Taking care of your nails during the monsoon season is important to prevent any fungal infections, brittleness, and other issues that can arise due to increased humidity and moisture.

Here are some nail care tips to follow during the monsoons:

Keep Nails Clean and Dry : Ensure that your nails are clean and dry at all times. Moisture can get trapped under your nails, leading to fungal infections. After being exposed to rain or water, gently dry your nails using a soft towel.

: Ensure that your nails are clean and dry at all times. Moisture can get trapped under your nails, leading to fungal infections. After being exposed to rain or water, gently dry your nails using a soft towel. Regular Nail Trimming: Trim your nails regularly to prevent dirt and moisture from accumulating under the nail tips. Shorter nails are also less prone to breakage during wet weather.

Use Moisturizer : While it's important to keep your nails dry, you should still moisturize your cuticles and the skin around your nails. Use a nourishing cuticle oil or cream to prevent dryness and maintain healthy nail beds.

: While it's important to keep your nails dry, you should still moisturize your cuticles and the skin around your nails. Use a nourishing cuticle oil or cream to prevent dryness and maintain healthy nail beds. Avoid Nail Biting : Biting your nails or picking at the cuticles can increase the risk of infection. Practice good nail habits and avoid damaging your nails and cuticles.

: Biting your nails or picking at the cuticles can increase the risk of infection. Practice good nail habits and avoid damaging your nails and cuticles. Avoid Harsh Chemicals : Exposure to excessive water and harsh chemicals like detergents can weaken your nails. Wear gloves when doing household chores to protect your nails from prolonged exposure to water and chemicals.

: Exposure to excessive water and harsh chemicals like detergents can weaken your nails. Wear gloves when doing household chores to protect your nails from prolonged exposure to water and chemicals. Choose Breathable Nail Polish: If you enjoy wearing nail polish, opt for breathable and water-permeable formulas. Traditional nail polishes can trap moisture and lead to nail damage. Look for brands that offer "breathable" or "water-permeable" nail polish options.

If you enjoy wearing nail polish, opt for breathable and water-permeable formulas. Traditional nail polishes can trap moisture and lead to nail damage. Look for brands that offer "breathable" or "water-permeable" nail polish options. Apply Base Coat: Always apply a clear base coat before applying nail polish. This acts as a barrier between your nails and the nail polish, preventing direct contact and potential staining.

Quick-Dry Nail Polish: If you're in a hurry, consider using quick-dry nail polish formulas. This can help reduce the time your nails are exposed to moisture.

If you're in a hurry, consider using quick-dry nail polish formulas. This can help reduce the time your nails are exposed to moisture. Avoid Nail Extensions: During the monsoon season, it's best to avoid nail extensions or acrylic nails. These can trap moisture and create a conducive environment for fungal growth.

During the monsoon season, it's best to avoid nail extensions or acrylic nails. These can trap moisture and create a conducive environment for fungal growth. Hydrate and Eat Nutrient-Rich Foods: Healthy nails start from within. Drink plenty of water and consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals like biotin, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids to promote nail health.

Healthy nails start from within. Drink plenty of water and consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals like biotin, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids to promote nail health. Regular Hand Wash: While it might seem counterintuitive, washing your hands regularly with a gentle soap can help prevent the accumulation of dirt and bacteria under your nails.

While it might seem counterintuitive, washing your hands regularly with a gentle soap can help prevent the accumulation of dirt and bacteria under your nails. Antifungal Treatment: If you notice any signs of fungal infection, such as discoloration, thickening, or changes in the nail texture, consult a dermatologist. They can recommend appropriate antifungal treatments.

By following these nail care tips, you can maintain healthy and beautiful nails even during the monsoon season.