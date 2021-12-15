  • Facebook
    Mrs India 2021 2022 Claim Your throne by Deepali Phadnis celebrates Beauty in Diversity of Married

    Mrs India is organizing their ninth edition of the event on 20th December in a five-star The Royal Retreat resort and Spa in Udaipur, Rajasthan

    Mrs India 2021 2022 Claim Your throne by Deepali Phadnis celebrates Beauty in Diversity of Married
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 8:24 AM IST
    Beauty Pageants are a phenomenal movement that provides individuals with a strong platform to showcase their identity among the audiences. Mrs. India is one of the exceptional platforms that make married women feel confident to showcase their personality and potential. Mrs. Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs India Pageants and Productions has introduced this powerful concept to laud the efforts of married women who are tackling their personal and professional life gracefully. The platform Mrs India is organizing their ninth edition of the event on 20th December in a five-star The Royal Retreat resort and Spa in Udaipur, Rajasthan . Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists will make people aware of the hazards of textile pollution, boost tourism, and encourage the use of handlooms products highlighting the heritage of India.

    The premier event is organized by former Mrs. Asia International winner, Mrs. Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs. India Pageants and Productions. The official Mrs India title is held by Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd. This year, despite the pandemic Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists are been groomed and prepared on various aspects to build them from home maker to personalities .Terrificthirty Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists are now ready to make mark on Mrs India grand finale this year.

    Talking about the Mrs India 2021 2022 pageant, the director, Deepali Phadnis says, “The platform Mrs. India is focussing on nurturing the growth of women who are striving hard and making a mark in several fields with their intellectual mindset. Our company is aiming towards providing every married woman with a plethora of opportunities that make them stand out from the crowd. From organizing majestic productions, signature photoshoots, unique video shoots, creative themes to sharing and promoting a social message and theme every year, the beauty pageant is throwing lights on the empowerment of women”. 

    Deepali Phadnis, the founder of Mrs India pageant says, “I feel that God has gifted every woman with impeccable attributes that helps them to make their presence felt among the society. The founder has brought this transformational concept to value married women and their contribution to society. Deepali Phadnis wants to convey with her pageant that if you are married then also you have the right to dream and achieve big in life. Life rewards you with multiple outstanding opportunities if you are willing to go the extra mile and put your best foot forward to accomplish your dreams and ambitions.”

    Mrs. India Pageants, since its first theme - Beauty in Diversity has believed and stood by the saying, “Every Woman is Beautiful, and every woman should feel Beautiful irrespective of her age, looks, color, height, or weight.” Mrs India 2021 2022 is a Celebration of Womanhood, encouraging every woman to embrace their eternal beauty.

    Beauty pageants are a perfect medium to showcase the talent of women who are striving hard to achieve big milestones in their life. The fashion show will highlight and encourage sustainability, re-use, recycling of textiles, and fabrics. Mrs. India Pageants and Productions provide married women with a platform that gives them all the recognition and worth that they deserve. Handlooms will also be showcased by the contestants to value the heritage and pride of India. Mrs India 2021 2022 is working meticulously towards rewarding women with wonderful opportunities that make them reach the top of their careers.

