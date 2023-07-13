Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moisturizing to soothing sunburn: 7 beauty benefits of Yogurt

    Discover the beauty benefits of yogurt. It moisturizes, soothes sunburn, exfoliates, fights acne, lightens skin tone, reduces dark circles, and conditions hair naturally

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Yogurt, a versatile and nutritious dairy product, is not only beneficial for your overall health but also offers a wide range of beauty benefits for your skin and hair. Packed with essential nutrients, enzymes, and active compounds, yogurt has been used for centuries in various cultures for its natural healing and beautifying properties. From moisturizing and hydrating the skin to fighting acne and reducing under-eye circles, yogurt proves to be a valuable addition to your beauty routine.

    Moisturizes and hydrates the skin
    Yogurt contains lactic acid, which helps to hydrate and moisturize the skin. It can be applied topically as a face mask or mixed with other ingredients to create a nourishing skin treatment.

    Soothes sunburn
    The cooling properties of yogurt make it an effective remedy for soothing sunburned skin. Applying yogurt topically on sunburned areas can provide relief and reduce redness and irritation.

    Exfoliates dead skin cells
    The lactic acid present in yogurt acts as a natural exfoliant, gently removing dead skin cells and impurities from the skin's surface. Regular use of yogurt-based exfoliating masks can result in a smoother and more radiant complexion.

    Fights acne and blemishes
    Yogurt contains antibacterial properties that can help combat acne-causing bacteria. It also helps to reduce inflammation and redness associated with breakouts. Applying yogurt to the affected areas or using it as an ingredient in homemade face masks can assist in improving acne-prone skin.

    Lightens skin tone
    The mild bleaching effect of yogurt can help lighten and even out skin tone. Regular application of yogurt-based masks or using yogurt as a natural skin brightener can diminish the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation.

    Reduces under-eye dark circles
    Applying chilled yogurt under the eyes can help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. The cooling effect and the natural enzymes present in yogurt can help soothe the delicate skin around the eyes.

    Conditions and strengthens hair
    Yogurt can be used as a hair mask to condition and nourish the hair. Its high protein content helps strengthen the hair strands, while the lactic acid helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth.

    Remember to perform a patch test before applying yogurt topically to ensure you're not allergic or sensitive to it. Additionally, always opt for plain, unsweetened yogurt without any added flavors or additives for the best results.

