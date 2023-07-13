Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pachmarhi to Amarkantak: 9 hill stations of Madhya Pradesh

    Discover the hidden gems of Madhya Pradesh's hill stations, from the breathtaking beauty of Pachmarhi to the historic charm of Chanderi, offering diverse landscapes, tranquility, and captivating views

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh, a state located in central India, is known for its rich cultural heritage, historical monuments, and natural beauty. While it is not commonly associated with hill stations like some other regions in India, there are a few hill stations in Madhya Pradesh that offer scenic landscapes and pleasant weather. Here are some popular hill stations in Madhya Pradesh:

    Pachmarhi
    Pachmarhi is the most popular hill station in Madhya Pradesh. Located in the Satpura Range, it is often referred to as the "Queen of Satpura." Pachmarhi is known for its lush green forests, cascading waterfalls, serene lakes, and ancient caves. It offers breathtaking viewpoints like Dhoopgarh, the highest point in Madhya Pradesh, from where you can enjoy stunning sunsets.

    Chanderi
    Chanderi is a historic town located atop a hill in the Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh. It is renowned for its ancient forts, palaces, and temples. The town offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and has a serene atmosphere.

    Tamia
    Tamia is a small hill station situated in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. Nestled amidst the Satpura Range, Tamia is known for its scenic beauty, dense forests, and gushing waterfalls. It is a perfect destination for nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts.

    ALSO READ: Khajuraho to Orchha: 8 places for history buffs in Madhya Pradesh

    Mandu
    Mandu, also known as Mandavgarh, is an ancient hill fort town in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. It is famous for its magnificent architecture, including palaces, mosques, and tombs. The town is perched on a plateau and offers panoramic views of the surrounding plains.

    ALSO READ:Bandhavgarh to Panna: Explore the 6 wildlife corridor of Madhya Pradesh

    Amarkantak
    Amarkantak is a pilgrimage town located in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh. It is situated at the meeting point of the Vindhya and Satpura Ranges. Amarkantak is known for its temples and is considered a sacred place by Hindus. It is also the origin of the Narmada River, making it a significant site.

    Maheshwar
    While not a traditional hill station, Maheshwar is a charming town located on the banks of the Narmada River. It is known for its historic fort, temples, and ghats. The town is situated on a gentle slope, offering beautiful views of the river and the surrounding landscape.

    Shivpuri
    Shivpuri is a picturesque town nestled in the Vindhya Range of Madhya Pradesh. It is famous for its wildlife sanctuary, ancient temples, and a beautiful lake called Madhav Sagar. Shivpuri is an ideal destination for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

    Bhedaghat
    Bhedaghat is a popular tourist destination situated near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. It is known for its stunning marble rocks that rise on either side of the Narmada River. The marble rocks form a gorge and create a breathtaking sight, especially during sunset when they reflect different hues.

    Bargi
    Bargi is a scenic place located near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. It is primarily known for the Bargi Dam, which offers a beautiful reservoir surrounded by hills. The dam provides opportunities for boating, water sports, and nature walks, making it a popular weekend getaway.

    Madhya Pradesh's hill stations are a delightful surprise, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty, historical charm, and spiritual sanctity. Whether you seek tranquility, adventure, or a spiritual journey, these hill stations cater to diverse interests. From the lush greenery of Pachmarhi to the architectural wonders of Mandu, each destination has its unique appeal. Embrace the beauty of Madhya Pradesh's hill stations and create cherished memories in these enchanting landscapes. Plan your visit to experience the hidden gems that Madhya Pradesh has to offer beyond its well-known attractions.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
