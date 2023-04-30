Met Gala 2023: When and where to watch livestream, timing, who are guests, theme and more

Met Gala 2023: The fashion event is held annually on the first Monday of May. Here's all you need to know about when and how to watch, as well as the time, guest list, theme, and more.

The countdown to fashion's greatest night, the Met Gala, has started. The event will reintroduce all of the greatest stars on its red carpet, who will interpret the night's theme with lavish gowns and over-the-top beauty appearances. Met Monday is observed yearly on the first Monday of May.

And if you're looking forward to the fashion spectacular, we've got you covered with information on where and how to watch, the theme, the guest list, and more. Read our foolproof Met Gala guide to be ready for the fashion spectacle that will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

About Met Gala:

The Met Gala is a fundraising event held in New York City to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event attracts celebrities and young creatives who stroll the red carpet dressed to impress. It began in 1948 as a social midnight supper and was not even hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It has become one of the most photographed events in the world due to the head-turning outfits celebrities wear.

Met Gala 2023: When and where

The Met Gala in 2023 will take place on May 1st. It falls on May 1 this year (May 2 in India). The Met Gala Livestream will be hosted by Vogue. It will be streamed live on Vogue's social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Met Gala 2023: Timings

The Met Gala live stream will begin at 6:30 pm EST (May 2, 4:00 am IST).

Met Gala 2023: Live Streaming

Both yes and no. While the actual Gala is a private event, viewers can watch the official red carpet (which isn't always red!) from the comfort of their own homes via Vogue's website and social media platforms.

Met Gala 2023: Theme

The Met Gala 2023, also known as the Met Ball or Met Gala Ball, marks the debut of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The show will be on display from May 5 through July 16 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme will honour the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who left an indelible imprint on luxury fashion over his lengthy career at Chanel, Fendi, and other labels. However, it is a contentious theme - Lagerfeld was known for controversial remarks ranging from #MeToo to curvy bodies.

Met Gala 2023: Dress Code

The dress code for the Met Gala will be "In Honour of Karl." Guests may browse Karl Lagerfeld's extensive archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou, and his own label.

La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman will present the Met Gala webcast. Emma Chamberlain, the Internet's multi-hyphenate, will return as Vogue's special reporter.

Met Gala 2023: Hosts

Met Gala 2023: Guest list

The Met Gala guest list is kept secret until the celebs arrive at The MET Museum, so no one knows who will walk the red carpet. However, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink, Lily-Rose Depp, and other celebrities are expected to attend. Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, both from Bollywood, will attend. Furthermore, Blake Lively, known for her eye-catching red carpet looks, will skip the Met Gala this year.

Met Gala 2023: Co-chairs

The 2023 Met Gala's official co-chairs are Anna Wintour, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.