A viral social media post by a Bengaluru commuter showing a Google Maps travel estimate of nearly two hours for a trip to work has reignited discussions about severe traffic congestion. The commuter described the daily journey as hell, prompting mixed online reactions.

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic has once again sparked a heated online conversation after a commuter shared a Google Maps estimate showing that his journey from Sanjaynagar to EcoSpace could take 1 hour and 57 minutes. The post highlighted the growing frustration among people who spend a significant part of their day travelling to and from work.

‘This Is Hell’: Bengaluru Commuter Shares Traffic Woes

X user Ramachandra M shared a screenshot of the estimated travel time and questioned how people could be expected to spend nearly two hours on the road simply to reach their workplace.

“Google Maps is showing 1 hr 57 mins to EcoSpace, from Sanjaynagar!” he wrote.

Check the viral post here:

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Expressing his frustration, he added: “Seriously, no one should be spending two hours on the road to go to the office, man. This is hell. Absolute hell.”

He ended his post with a plea: “Decongest Bengaluru”, along with the hashtag #BengaluruTraffic.

The commute between Sanjaynagar in north Bengaluru and EcoSpace in the city’s southeast has become a familiar example of the distances many technology and corporate employees travel each day. The post quickly drew attention from other social media users, with people sharing their own experiences and opinions about Bengaluru’s traffic.

Social Media Reacts To Bengaluru’s Traffic Problem

The reactions were mixed. One user bluntly commented, “Nothing will happen.” Another suggested that people may increasingly need to look for jobs offering work-from-home options or positions closer to where they live.

A third commenter took a different view, pointing out that Sanjaynagar and EcoSpace are in different parts of Bengaluru and suggesting that such travel times can occur in other cities too.

The discussion also reflects a larger problem facing Bengaluru: long commuting times, increasing vehicle numbers and congestion on major routes. For many office-goers, the daily journey can consume several hours that could otherwise be spent with family, resting or pursuing personal activities.

Ramachandra’s post has therefore struck a familiar chord with Bengaluru residents who regularly navigate the city’s packed roads. While the exact travel time can vary depending on the time of day and traffic conditions, the 1-hour-57-minute estimate has once again put Bengaluru’s commute problem firmly in the spotlight.