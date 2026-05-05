BJP leader Peeyush Mohanty hailed the party's sweeping West Bengal victory as a 'befitting reply' from the people and a turning point for development. Other leaders celebrated the win, while PM Modi urged restraint and a focus on change over revenge.

BJP's Victory a 'Befitting Reply'

Calling the West Bengal Assembly election outcome a "befitting reply" from the people, BJP leader Peeyush Mohanty on Monday had said the party's sweeping victory marks a decisive turning point for development and governance in the state.

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Speaking to ANI here, Mohanty said, "Today is a very historic day, the way BJP has won in Bengal is very historic. We had also said earlier that Mamata Banerjee has left Bengal in a poor state. But today, the people of Bengal gave a befitting reply, and they made the BJP victorious in a big way."

He added that stalled development would now resume, stating, "Whatever development work had stopped in Bengal, all the industries will come back to Bengal." He further remarked, "Those who want to go from Bengal to Bangladesh are completely free now. They can go towards Bangladesh, and for those who want, special trains can also be started towards Bangladesh."

Victory 'Long Overdue': Suniti Mund

Echoing the celebratory mood, writer and former BJP mayoral candidate Suniti Mund termed the victory long overdue. "Today is a very happy day that after so many years, the BJP had to struggle so much in the land where it should have come long ago," she said.

Highlighting women-centric governance, Mund added, "The facilities that women were supposed to get and were not getting, now it feels they will be able to get them." She also expressed gratitude to the party leadership for her political journey.

Leadership, Cadre Credited for Mandate

Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj credited the BJP's top leadership and cadre for the mandate. "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that from Gangotri to Gangasagar, the BJP government will come. The biggest credit for today's victory goes to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and National President, and the workers of the BJP from across the country and Bengal," he said.

PM Modi Urges Restraint, Focus on Stability

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the election results reflect the people's preference for stability amid global uncertainty. Addressing party workers in Delhi, he noted, "While people were voting, war sirens were blaring across the world... Yet, at that moment, the people of India were voting for stability."

Referring to past poll violence in West Bengal, Modi urged restraint. "The focus should be on change, not revenge... let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all," he said, adding that the latest polls witnessed peaceful voting.

Historic Mandate

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP secured 206 seats in West Bengal, a significant leap from 77 seats in the previous Assembly elections, marking a historic expansion in a state long dominated by TMC and Left parties. (ANI)