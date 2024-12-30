Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution

 Avoid chemical-laden soaps and learn to make herbal soap at home. This easy method will help you create soaps with various fragrances and properties.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

Markets today offer a variety of soaps, but chemicals are used to make them fragrant and appealing. Even soaps labeled as "herbal" often contain chemicals and come with a hefty price tag. If you're looking to make affordable, effective, and truly herbal soap at home, we'll show you a simple method to create soaps with different fragrances and flavors in just 5 minutes, enough to last you the entire month.

Making Herbal Soap at Home

  • Soap base (glycerin or cocoa base) - 200 grams
  • Essential oil (lavender or rose) - 10-15 drops
  • Organic color - 1-2 drops
  • Turmeric, aloe vera gel, or rose petals
  • Microwave-safe bowl or double boiler
  • Soap molds

Soap Making Method

  • Cut the soap base into small pieces. Place it in a microwave-safe bowl and melt it in the microwave for 30 seconds. If you don't have a microwave, melt it in a double boiler over low heat.
  • Add 10-15 drops of essential oil to the melted base. Add your preferred color and mix well.
  • If you want to make the soap more moisturizing, you can add 1 teaspoon of coconut oil or almond oil.
  • Add ingredients like turmeric or rose petals to the soap according to your preference. This adds natural and herbal properties to the soap.
  • Pour the prepared mixture into soap molds. Let it set at room temperature or in the freezer for 5-10 minutes.
  • Once set, remove the soap from the molds. Your homemade soap is ready.
  • Aloe Vera and Rose Water Soap
  • If you want to make a pure organic soap with less lather, extract aloe vera gel and boil it. You'll notice that after a certain point, the texture of the aloe vera gel will become like soap. Now add a cup of fresh rose petals to the aloe vera gel and mix well. Pour this mixture into soap molds and let it set for 7-8 hours. After that, you can use this soap.
