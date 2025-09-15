Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board was honored with the "Golden Banyan Award" at the Heritage Week Awards 2025

Bhopal. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, presented the prestigious "Golden Banyan Award" in the Heritage Tourism – Best State category to the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) at the Heritage Week Awards 2025. This honor was conferred during a ceremony held in New Delhi on September 13th. The award reflects Madhya Pradesh's commitment to the preservation and promotion of its cultural heritage and architectural legacy.

Madhya Pradesh: A Living Symbol of Civilization and Culture

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments (Independent Charge), Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, stated that Madhya Pradesh is a living symbol of India's civilization.

The magnificent temples of Khajuraho

The historic fort of Gwalior

The ghats of Maheshwar

These heritage sites are a testament to timeless dignity and continued relevance. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, heritage conservation is being encouraged through public participation, promoting tourism-based development.

Opportunities for Locals and Responsible Tourism

Additional Chief Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director of MPTB, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, said that this award validates Madhya Pradesh's vision. He stated that the state:

Is protecting its heritage.

Is providing direct benefits of tourism to local people.

Is repurposing historical sites.

Is preserving traditions and culture.

Is promoting responsible tourist participation.

He added that this honor further motivates them to make Madhya Pradesh India's premier heritage destination, where every monument tells its story and every tradition remains alive.

Prime Minister Modi's Mantra "From Heritage to Development"

Embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "From Heritage to Development," Madhya Pradesh is linking its cultural heritage with modern development while preserving it. The state is establishing its identity as a leader in the conservation of world heritage sites.

Madhya Pradesh's three permanent UNESCO World Heritage Sites:

Khajuraho Group of Monuments

Bhimbetka Rock Shelters

Sanchi Stupa

In addition, the conservation and development of historical cities like Khajuraho, Orchha, Mandu, and Chanderi are also significant examples in this direction.

Madhya Pradesh: Global Significance and Recognition as a City of Music

A total of 18 sites in Madhya Pradesh are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This proves the global significance of the state's heritage.

UNESCO has given Gwalior the international recognition of "City of Music".

This recognition presents the state's musical and cultural contributions on the global stage.

Coordination of Heritage Conservation and Modern Amenities

The government is connecting heritage with the general public through structural conservation at archaeological sites, development of modern facilities, and the use of digital technology.

This effort is not limited to the glory of the past but is also a decisive step towards giving new momentum to tourism, local employment, and the cultural economy.

Madhya Pradesh: A Confluence of Tradition and Modernity

Today, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a state that presents an example of inclusive and sustainable development by connecting its traditions with modernity.