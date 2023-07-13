Learn how to clean 'Gold Jewellery' at homer

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Learn how to clean 'Gold Jewellery' at home

    You'll have your gold jewellery looking like new in no time, whether it's a necklace, ring, or bracelet. Continue reading to discover the secrets of DIY gold jewellery cleaning.

    Learn how to clean 'Gold Jewellery' at home 
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Discover how to clean gold jewellery at home with these easy steps. Cleaning gold jewellery is essential to maintain its shine and beauty. In this guide, we'll walk you through a simple process that requires basic household items. By following these steps, you can remove dirt and restore the luster of your gold jewellery. Learn how to create a gentle cleaning solution, soak the jewellery, scrub gently, rinse thoroughly, and dry with care. Whether it's a necklace, ring, or bracelet, your gold jewellery looks as good as new in no time. Keep reading to learn the secrets of DIY gold jewellery cleaning.

    Learn how to clean 'Gold Jewellery' at home 

    To clean gold jewellery at home, you can follow these simple steps:

    1. Prepare a cleaning solution: Mix a few drops of mild dish soap or baby shampoo with warm water in a small bowl. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners as they can damage the gold.
    2. Soak the jewelry: Place your gold jewelry pieces into the cleaning solution and let them soak for about 15-20 minutes. This will help loosen any dirt or debris stuck on the jewelry.
    3. Gently clean the jewelry: After soaking, use a soft-bristled toothbrush or a clean, soft cloth to gently scrub the jewelry. Pay attention to any intricate details or hard-to-reach areas. Be gentle to avoid scratching the gold.
    4. Rinse the jewelry: Once you have cleaned the jewelry, rinse it under lukewarm water to remove any soap residue. Make sure to hold the jewelry securely so that it doesn't slip down the drain.
    5. Dry and polish: Pat the gold jewelry dry using a soft, lint-free cloth. You can also let the jewelry air-dry on a clean towel. Once dry, you can use a jewelry polishing cloth to gently buff the gold and restore its shine.

    Additional tips:

    • If your gold jewellery has gemstones or delicate components, consider consulting a professional jeweler for cleaning advice or services.
    • Avoid using hot water, as it can damage certain gemstones or loosen the settings.
    • Take extra care when cleaning gold-plated jewelry, as excessive scrubbing or abrasive materials can remove the gold layer.
    • Regularly clean your gold jewelry to prevent dirt and oils from building up and dulling its appearance.

    Following these steps lets you keep your gold jewelry clean and maintain its beauty.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
