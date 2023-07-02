Kolkata: Here are top 7 places to visit in 'city of joy'

Kolkata, also known as the "City of Joy," is a vibrant and culturally rich city in India. Here are seven best places to visit in Kolkata if you are on a vacation or for work.

Well, it was indeed a difficult task to choose 10 places. How can we? There is beauty in every hook and corner of the city. However, if you are here for a couple of days for a short trip, don't forget to catch up on these places.

Victoria Memorial: This iconic landmark is a magnificent marble building dedicated to Queen Victoria. It houses a museum displaying a vast collection of artifacts and memorabilia from the colonial era.

Howrah Bridge: One of the most famous landmarks of Kolkata, the Howrah Bridge is a suspension bridge that connects Kolkata to its twin city, Howrah. It is a bustling spot with panoramic views of the Hooghly River.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple: Situated on the banks of the Hooghly River, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali. It is renowned for its architectural beauty and spiritual significance, attracting devotees and tourists alike.

Indian Museum: Established in 1814, the Indian Museum is the oldest and largest museum in India. It houses an extensive collection of art, artifacts, and fossils, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Marble Palace: Built in the 19th century, the Marble Palace is a splendid mansion known for its exquisite architecture and eclectic collection of artwork. Visitors can explore its halls adorned with paintings, sculptures, and antique furniture.

Science City: Ideal for science enthusiasts, Science City is a science center and museum featuring interactive exhibits, a space theater, and a planetarium. It offers a fun and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

Park Street: Known as the "Food Street" of Kolkata, Park Street is lined with numerous restaurants, cafes, and pubs. It is a popular destination for food lovers and a vibrant hub for nightlife and entertainment.

These are just a few highlights of what Kolkata has to offer. The city is full of cultural landmarks, historical sites, bustling markets, and vibrant festivals, providing a rich and immersive experience for visitors.