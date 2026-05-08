Meet Kesav Suneesh, a 21-year-old from Kayamkulam who worked at a vegetable shop to fund his dream. This B.Com student reached Everest Base Camp with just ₹16,000 in his pocket. Here's his incredible story of determination.

Kesav Suneesh, a young man from Kandallur in Kerala's Alappuzha district, has just proved that if you have the will, no dream is too big, and no wallet is too small. He has shown that money problems can't stop you from achieving your goals. As the first step towards his ultimate dream of climbing Mount Everest, Kesav successfully reached the Everest Base Camp, which is at a height of 5,364 metres above sea level. This 21-year-old funded his Himalayan journey with the small amount of money he saved up by working as a helper in a Kayamkulam vegetable shop and as a food delivery boy.

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A Journey Built on Hard Work

For Kesav, a B.Com student at Karthikappally's IHRD College, Everest wasn't just a casual dream. He was fully aware that a full expedition to the summit costs around ₹50 lakh. This was an impossible amount for someone from a regular family. But his desire to at least reach the Base Camp kept him going. He planned his trip using the ₹35,000 he earned from the vegetable shop, along with his earnings from online food delivery.

A Trip Full of Hurdles

Kesav first started his journey in September 2025, but he had to return home in January after his grandmother passed away. However, he was not ready to give up. He went back to work, saved up more money, and was on his way to the Himalayas again on April 7. To keep his costs down, he travelled in second-class train compartments and buses. He crossed into Nepal through the Sonauli border and reached a place called Salleri, from where he began his trek on foot.

Over eight days, Kesav trekked more than 132 kilometres through the mountains. He controlled his expenses by sleeping in a tent he carried with him and cooking his own food. It's truly amazing that this student managed to reach Everest Base Camp with just ₹16,000.

Next Goal: The Summit

Kesav credits his school-time training in Scouts and Guides and his college NCC activities for giving him the physical fitness and mental strength needed for the trek. He says that reaching the Base Camp is just the start of his journey. "If I get the necessary equipment and financial help, I will fly the Indian flag on top of Mount Everest," Kesav says with full confidence. His plan now is to finish his studies, find a good job, and save up to make his ultimate dream a reality.