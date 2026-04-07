Cancer cases are shooting up in Kerala, and it's not just the elderly who are affected. This disease is hitting people of all ages, and its impact on society is massive and frankly, quite scary.

Today, April 7, is World Health Day, an initiative by the World Health Organisation. It's a day to talk about major health issues globally and, more importantly, to remind ourselves to step up our prevention game. We in Kerala are often very proud of our 'Kerala Model' of healthcare, and rightly so.

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We've done a great job controlling infectious diseases, epidemics, and bringing down infant mortality rates. Our life expectancy has also gone up. But, the health challenges we face today are completely different and frankly, quite worrying. The scary truth is that our small state of Kerala has now become the country's lifestyle disease capital.

The big problem is that while we are living longer, we are also getting sicker. The rate of illness is shooting up. So, on this World Health Day, there are some things we urgently need to pay attention to. Yes, Kerala needs to be wary of these four diseases.

Cancer, high blood pressure and heart disease, obesity and diabetes, and fatty liver disease. These are the four major health problems silently eating away at our society. The only way to fight them is with proper awareness and by taking precautions.

The Cancer Epidemic

Cancer is one of the fastest-growing diseases in Kerala, and one that people are most afraid of. It's affecting everyone, from kids to adults, and the damage it's causing to our society is no small thing. Our changing food habits, a total lack of exercise, rising pollution, and the excessive use of pesticides on our vegetables are all to blame. In Kerala, the most common types are breast, colon, lung, cervical, and oral cancers.

Medical experts point out that our love for fast food—which is low in fibre but high in fat and artificial colours—is a major reason for the rise in colon cancer. On top of this, smoking and drinking multiply the risk of cancer several times over. But we shouldn't just be scared of cancer; we need to get tested to catch it early. Regular screening tests can detect cancer in its initial stages, and modern medicine can now easily cure it completely. That's why it's crucial for every Malayali, especially those over 40, to know the basic symptoms and get regular check-ups.

The Silent Killers: BP and Heart Problems

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is often called the 'silent killer'. It can damage your vital organs without showing any obvious symptoms. In Kerala, the high salt content in our food, increasing stress at work and home, and lack of sleep are major culprits. Uncontrolled high BP directly attacks the heart and brain. And when it comes to heart disease, Kerala is not doing well at all. The fact that heart attacks, which used to happen only in older people, are now common among people in their 30s and 40s is a shocking reality for the health sector. Desk jobs with no physical activity and a diet full of high-cholesterol foods from parties and feasts lead to fat build-up in the arteries, causing premature heart attacks. It's absolutely essential to check your blood pressure regularly, keep it under control, and practice things like yoga and meditation to manage stress and protect your heart.

Diabetes and Obesity: A Vicious Cycle

Our state is at the forefront in India when it comes to the number of diabetes patients. This condition, where blood sugar levels shoot up, isn't just one disease—it's an open door to many other serious illnesses. Over time, diabetes can lead to kidney failure, vision loss, heart disease, and nerve damage. One of the main reasons for diabetes is obesity. It's deeply concerning that obesity is rising alarmingly among Malayalis, especially school children. Kids have swapped playgrounds for mobile phones, computers, and TVs. Their constant diet of high-energy bakery snacks and junk food is the main reason for childhood obesity. Among adults, the overuse of vehicles and lack of physical work also lead to obesity. Keeping your body weight in check is the best way to keep most lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, at bay. For this, we need to significantly cut down on carbs like our staple food, rice, and include plenty of vegetables, leafy greens, and fruits in our diet, along with regular exercise.

Fatty Liver: The New Threat to Your Liver

Liver problems, which were once seen only in people who drink alcohol, are now becoming very common in non-drinkers too. This is called Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), and it has become one of the biggest health challenges in Kerala today. The main causes are the same culprits we mentioned before: diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol in the blood. When we eat too many carbohydrates, the excess energy that our body doesn't use gets converted into fat and stored in the liver. This disease shows no symptoms at first. But over the years, it can lead to liver inflammation, then to a serious condition called cirrhosis, and sometimes even liver cancer. A pot belly or excess fat around the stomach is a major sign of fatty liver. The only good news is that fatty liver can be completely reversed in its early stages with a strict diet and regular exercise. So, don't take it lightly; get proper treatment and make those lifestyle changes.

The bottom line is, the only way we can effectively fight these major diseases is by adopting a completely healthy and disciplined lifestyle. Make it a point to exercise or walk for at least 45 minutes every day, enough to make you sweat. Cut down on fried foods and sweets as much as possible. Give more importance to vegetables and fruits in your diet. Drink enough water and get a solid eight hours of sleep every day. We need to be strict about these things.

Our real victory isn't in spending lakhs on hospital treatments after getting sick, but in preventing the sickness from happening in the first place. A person's health isn't just their own or their family's concern; it's an asset to the entire society. On this World Health Day, let's make a firm decision to bring about real change in our daily routines for a healthier future. Let regular medical check-ups, a healthy diet, and systematic exercise become a non-negotiable part of every Malayali's life. Let's truly put into practice the old saying: prevention is better than cure.