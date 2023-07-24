Keeping Mosquitoes at bay: Here are 7 preventive measures

Discover seven ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites during the monsoon season. Adopt these measures to avoid rashes and scratches on the skin. By Leona Merlin Antony

The beginning of the monsoon season is indicated by the pitter-patter of rains, which also signals the dreaded return of mosquitoes. These small, buzzing pests can easily transform a lovely rainy day into a bothersome experience, leaving us with itchy bites and possible health issues. In addition to being frustrating, mosquitoes can spread harmful diseases, including the Zika virus, dengue fever, and malaria.

1. Mosquito Repellents

Use DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil-based creams or lotions to repel mosquitoes on exposed skin. By erecting a barrier against mosquitoes, these repellents greatly lower the risk of mosquito bites.

2. Protective Clothing

Choose light-coloured socks, slacks, and long-sleeved shirts to conceal open regions. This lowers your risk of getting bitten by mosquitoes and helps you keep yourselves warm and cozy in this humid cold season.

3. Installing Mosquito Nets

Consider placing mosquito nets over your bed if you reside in an area where the infestation of mosquitoes is high. Mosquito nets ensure restful sleep by creating a physical barrier that keeps mosquitoes from getting to you while you sleep.

4. Remove Stagnant Water

Water bottles, flower pots, and other items that could collect rainwater must be checked and emptied regularly. This easy technique will drastically decline the number of mosquitoes in your area.

5. Mosquito Coils and Incense Sticks

Incense sticks and mosquito coils are two conventional yet efficient way to keep mosquitoes away. Mosquitoes are kept at bay by the natural or artificial pesticides in their smoke. Use them in well-ventilated spaces.

6. Avoid Outside Hours Cautiously

Most mosquito activity occurs between dawn and evening. To lessen your probability of getting bitten, limit your outdoor activities during peak mosquito activity.

7. Maintain Clean Surroundings

Keeping the environment around your home clean will prevent mosquitoes from replicating there. Cut long grass, get rid of weeds, and ensure adequate drainage. A clean environment reduces potential nesting grounds.