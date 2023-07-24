Lifestyle
From savory Upma to sweet Sheera, Rava proves its versatility, making every breakfast a delightful and satisfying experience.
Sauté chopped onions, green chilies & curry leaves in oil until aromatic. Add Rava and roast until golden. Add water and choice of your vegetables. Cook until the mixture thickens.
Mix Rava, yogurt, milk, sugar, and baking powder to form a smooth batter. Cook the pancakes on a hot griddle until golden brown. Top with your favorite fruits, honey, maple syrup.
Mix Rava with yogurt, grated carrots, chopped cashews, and spices. Let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Then, steam the batter in Idli molds until fluffy and cooked through.
Mix Rava with beaten eggs, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into a greased pan and cook until set.
Heat ghee in a pan and roast Rava until fragrant. Add mashed ripe bananas, milk, and sugar. Stir continuously until the mixture thickens and the Rava is cooked. Add chopped nuts.
Combine Rava, rice flour, all-purpose flour, chopped onions, green chilies & water to form a thin batter. Pour the batter into a hot pan and cook until golden & crispy.