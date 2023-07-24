Lifestyle

Scrumptious Rawa Breakfast Recipes

From savory Upma to sweet Sheera, Rava proves its versatility, making every breakfast a delightful and satisfying experience.

Image credits: Origin club

Rava Upma

Sauté chopped onions, green chilies & curry leaves in oil until aromatic. Add Rava and roast until golden. Add water and choice of your vegetables. Cook until the mixture thickens.

Image credits: Getty

Rava Pancake

Mix Rava, yogurt, milk, sugar, and baking powder to form a smooth batter. Cook the pancakes on a hot griddle until golden brown. Top with your favorite fruits, honey, maple syrup.

Image credits: YouTube

Rava Idli

Mix Rava with yogurt, grated carrots, chopped cashews, and spices. Let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Then, steam the batter in Idli molds until fluffy and cooked through.

Image credits: our own

Rava Omelette

Mix Rava with beaten eggs, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into a greased pan and cook until set.

Image credits: Pexels

Rava Banana Sheera

Heat ghee in a pan and roast Rava until fragrant. Add mashed ripe bananas, milk, and sugar. Stir continuously until the mixture thickens and the Rava is cooked. Add chopped nuts. 

Image credits: Flavours of Mumbai

Rava Dosa

Combine Rava, rice flour, all-purpose flour, chopped onions, green chilies & water to form a thin batter. Pour the batter into a hot pan and cook until golden & crispy.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One