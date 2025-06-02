How to store pickles during the monsoon season: Pickles spoil quickly in humid weather. With these simple home remedies, you can keep pickles fresh and safe for years. Learn the right ways to store pickles.

Pickle Storage Tips: The monsoon season has arrived. Due to the humidity, things start to spoil. If there is a fear of anything spoiling the most in the monsoon, it is pickles. No matter how well the pickle is kept, if even a little moisture gets in, the pickle will spoil immediately and all the hard work will be wasted. So today we have brought you 5 tips to prevent pickles from spoiling. With the help of which pickles can be kept fresh for many years.

How to prevent pickles from spoiling?

1) Never use plastic bottles to store pickles. They contain color and odor which can react with the pickle. So use glass bottles to store pickles. Make sure they are dry.

2) The grandmother's recipe of oil and salt is very much liked in the method of storing pickles. This prevents the pickle from spoiling for a long time. Whenever you add pickle, add the right amount of oil and salt. It should be completely submerged. This will prevent the pickle from spoiling.

3)Never keep pickles in damp places. Like near windows and doors. It should be kept in a cool, dry and dark place.

4) Hands also play a big role in spoiling pickles. If you want to prevent the pickle from spoiling, never make the mistake of touching the pickle with wet hands. Instead, you can take out the pickle with a spoon. Also, do not leave the spoon inside the pickle. This can cause moisture and spoil the pickle.

5) Containers are washed to store pickles, but you should boil them well. Sterilize it so that there is no moisture left in it. Yes, whenever you fill the pickle in a bottle. Keep in mind, there should be no air bubbles in the bottle. The pickle should be completely submerged in brine (salt water) or oil. With the help of these tricks, the pickle will remain fresh for years.