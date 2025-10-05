Karwa Chauth: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on October 10. Married women observe a no-water fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life with devotion and traditional rituals

Karwa Chauth is one of the most revered and heartfelt festivals celebrated by married Hindu women. On this day, women observe a strict nirjala fast — abstaining from both food and water — from sunrise until moonrise, praying for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their husbands. The festival, deeply rooted in love, devotion, and faith, is observed annually on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik and holds great spiritual significance, especially across North Indian states.

As the festive season approaches, a common question has emerged: Will Karwa Chauth be observed on October 9 or October 10 this year?

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date and Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar and the Drik Panchang, the festival of Karwa Chauth in 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 10. The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi will commence at 10:54 PM on Thursday, October 9, and conclude at 7:38 PM on Friday, October 10. Since the festival is determined by Udayatithi—the lunar day prevailing at sunrise—the celebration will officially take place on October 10.

The most auspicious period to perform the Karwa Chauth Puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, which falls after sunset and before moonrise. In 2025, the Puja Muhurat will last from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM, giving devotees a duration of 1 hour and 14 minutes to offer prayers to Goddess Karwa Mata and perform traditional rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise and Fasting Timings

The fast on Karwa Chauth is traditionally broken only after the moon is sighted and the ritual of Arghya — offering water and prayers to the Moon God — is completed. As per Drik Panchang calculations, the moonrise in 2025 is expected at 8:13 PM, marking the conclusion of the fast.

The day begins early, with fasting commencing at 6:19 AM, resulting in an approximate fasting duration of 13 hours and 54 minutes. Throughout the day, women dress in festive attire, apply mehndi (henna), and gather in groups to perform prayers and rituals. The fast is broken once the husband offers his wife water and the first morsel of food, symbolizing love and mutual devotion — the essence of Karwa Chauth.