Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 tips to make your mehndi darker overnight

Getting a darker mehndi (henna) stain overnight involves some specific techniques and aftercare. Here are some tips to help you achieve a deeper mehndi color.

Ladies, your festival is around the corner, and it is time for you to get dressed and keep a fast for your husband's long life. While Karwa Chauth falls tomorrow, getting a darker mehndi (henna) stain overnight involves some specific techniques and aftercare. Here are some tips to help you achieve a deeper mehndi color.

Choose high-quality henna

Start with fresh and high-quality henna paste, preferably homemade or from a trusted source. Ensure the henna is free from chemicals and additives.

Lemon-sugar sealant

After applying the mehndi design on your skin, mix lemon juice and sugar to create a sealant. Gently heat the mixture, allow it to cool, and then apply it with a cotton ball to your mehndi design. Lemon juice helps release more dye, and sugar seals the mehndi in place.

Keep it moist

Keep the mehndi paste on your skin for as long as possible. The longer it stays, the deeper the stain. It's typically recommended to leave it on for at least 4-6 hours, or overnight if possible.

Warmth and humidity

Warmth and humidity can help enhance the color. Consider warming your body by sitting in a warm room or near a heater (not too close to avoid smudging the design). Avoid exposing the mehndi to cold temperatures.

Avoid water

Try to avoid contact with water for the first 24 hours after applying mehndi, as water can lighten the color. This means refraining from washing your hands and not letting water come into contact with the design.

Apply oil

After removing the mehndi paste, apply a natural oil (e.g., coconut oil) to the design. Oiling the mehndi helps darken the color over time.

Avoid soaps and lotions

Avoid using soap or lotions on the mehndi design for the first day, as they can fade the color.

Keep it wrapped

Some people choose to wrap their mehndi design with medical tape or plastic wrap to keep it intact while they sleep. This can prevent smudging.

No excessive sweating

Avoid activities that cause excessive sweating, as sweat can lighten the mehndi color.

Be patient

The mehndi color deepens over 24-48 hours. It may initially appear orange but will gradually turn darker.

Remember that the final mehndi color depends on your skin type, the quality of the henna, and the techniques used. Everyone's skin reacts differently to mehndi, so it's essential to be patient and follow these aftercare tips to achieve the best results.