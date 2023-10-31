Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 tips to make your mehndi darker overnight

    Getting a darker mehndi (henna) stain overnight involves some specific techniques and aftercare. Here are some tips to help you achieve a deeper mehndi color. 

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 tips to make your mehndi darker overnight
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Ladies, your festival is around the corner, and it is time for you to get dressed and keep a fast for your husband's long life. While Karwa Chauth falls tomorrow, getting a darker mehndi (henna) stain overnight involves some specific techniques and aftercare. Here are some tips to help you achieve a deeper mehndi color. 

    Choose high-quality henna 
    Start with fresh and high-quality henna paste, preferably homemade or from a trusted source. Ensure the henna is free from chemicals and additives.

    Lemon-sugar sealant
    After applying the mehndi design on your skin, mix lemon juice and sugar to create a sealant. Gently heat the mixture, allow it to cool, and then apply it with a cotton ball to your mehndi design. Lemon juice helps release more dye, and sugar seals the mehndi in place.

    Keep it moist
    Keep the mehndi paste on your skin for as long as possible. The longer it stays, the deeper the stain. It's typically recommended to leave it on for at least 4-6 hours, or overnight if possible.

    Warmth and humidity
    Warmth and humidity can help enhance the color. Consider warming your body by sitting in a warm room or near a heater (not too close to avoid smudging the design). Avoid exposing the mehndi to cold temperatures.

    Avoid water
    Try to avoid contact with water for the first 24 hours after applying mehndi, as water can lighten the color. This means refraining from washing your hands and not letting water come into contact with the design.

    Apply oil 
    After removing the mehndi paste, apply a natural oil (e.g., coconut oil) to the design. Oiling the mehndi helps darken the color over time.

    Avoid soaps and lotions
    Avoid using soap or lotions on the mehndi design for the first day, as they can fade the color.

    Keep it wrapped
    Some people choose to wrap their mehndi design with medical tape or plastic wrap to keep it intact while they sleep. This can prevent smudging.

    No excessive sweating
    Avoid activities that cause excessive sweating, as sweat can lighten the mehndi color.

    Be patient
    The mehndi color deepens over 24-48 hours. It may initially appear orange but will gradually turn darker.

    Remember that the final mehndi color depends on your skin type, the quality of the henna, and the techniques used. Everyone's skin reacts differently to mehndi, so it's essential to be patient and follow these aftercare tips to achieve the best results.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spooky but not silly Experts decode the psychological marvel of horror movies snt

    Spooky, but not silly! Experts decode the psychological power of horror movies

    Why is Halloween celebrated in India? Know it's origins, traditions, and some spooky party and celebration ideas RBA

    Why is Halloween celebrated in India? Know it's origins, traditions, and some spooky party-celebration ideas

    Halloween 2023: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones SHG

    Halloween 2023: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 tips to stay hydrated during fasting ATG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 tips to stay hydrated during fasting

    Tips to prevent breast cancer: How to safeguard your health RBA

    Tips to prevent breast cancer: How to safeguard your health

    Recent Stories

    Apple clarifies on iPhone hacking claims: Do not attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker

    Apple clarifies on iPhone hacking claims: Do not attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsore

    Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol reveals their no-so-known camaraderie with Salman Khan; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol reveals their no-so-known camaraderie with Salman Khan; Read more

    Healthy Lifestyle: 7 ways to wake up early in the morning SHG

    Healthy Lifestyle: 7 ways to wake up early in the morning

    Fight for every ball Rashid Khan's inspiring speech that fired Afghanistan to WC win over SL (WATCH) snt

    'Fight for every ball': Rashid Khan's inspiring speech that fired Afghanistan to WC win over SL (WATCH)

    Cash-for-query row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra drops defamation case against media houses; here's why AJR

    Cash-for-query row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra drops defamation case against media houses; here's why

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon