    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 easy Sargi dishes to make at home

    Preparing simple and easy Sargi dishes at home for Karwa Chauth can be a thoughtful and loving gesture. Here are some easy-to-make Sargi dishes that you can prepare. 

    Sargi is a special pre-dawn meal prepared and consumed by married Hindu women on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, a traditional fasting festival. It is a significant part of the Karwa Chauth ritual and is typically prepared by the mother-in-law or other elder female family members. Sargi is consumed by married women before they begin their day-long fast, which lasts from sunrise until moonrise.

    Semiya (Vermicelli) Upma

    -Heat ghee in a pan and roast vermicelli until it turns golden brown.
    -Add water, sugar, and saffron strands for flavor and color.
    -Cook until the vermicelli is soft and absorbs the liquid.

    Sabudana Khichdi

    -Soak sabudana (tapioca pearls) for a few hours.
    -Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds, peanuts, and green chilies.
    -Add the soaked sabudana, season with salt, and cook until it turns translucent.

    Poha

    -Rinse poha (flattened rice) in water and drain.
    -In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts.
    -Add the drained poha and stir-fry with turmeric, salt, and lemon juice.

    Parantha with Aloo Subzi

    -Prepare stuffed paranthas with a simple aloo (potato) subzi as a side.

    Fruit Chaat

    -Cut a variety of fresh fruits like apples, bananas, and pomegranates.
    -Toss them together with a pinch of chaat masala and black salt for flavor.

    Coconut Ladoo

    Mix grated coconut with condensed milk to make coconut ladoos. Roll them into small rounds and garnish with a cashew or almond.

    Paneer Tikka

    -Marinate paneer cubes with yogurt, spices, and lemon juice.
    -Thread them onto skewers and grill or pan-fry until they are lightly browned.

    Milk with Dry Fruits

    Warm milk and add chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios for added flavor and nutrition.

    Thandai

    -Prepare thandai by blending milk with a mixture of nuts, seeds, and spices.
    -Sweet Treats: Include a small portion of your favorite Indian sweets like jalebi or gulab jamun.

    Remember to wake up early to prepare these dishes and serve them to the women observing the Karwa Chauth fast before sunrise. These dishes not only provide sustenance but also show your love and care for them on this special day.

