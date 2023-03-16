Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    The audience will get a chance to immerse in this powerful chanting performed by the legendary Sonu Nigam accompanied by the dynamic visuals in the video.

    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 7:53 PM IST

    ~ The Mahamrutyunjay Mantra is presented in collaboration with Sonu Nigam’s ‘I Believe Music’~


    India, 16 March 2023: On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Padmashri Sonu Nigam’s I Believe Music along with Global Music Junction – the digital entertainment arm of JetSynthesys launched the music video for Mahamrutyunjay Mantra.

    The audience will get a chance to immerse in this powerful chanting performed by the legendary Sonu Nigam accompanied by the dynamic visuals in the video. Considered a ‘moksha’ mantra that grants immortality and longevity, it is believed to have a positive and a profound effect on one's mental, emotional, and physical health.

    Talking about the music video, Sonu Nigam says, "There are many Mahamrityunjaya Mantra recitals in the market, but I haven't heard a complete and full version of it yet. I did some research on this subject and learnt that the mantra is incomplete without the second part which I have included in my version. I have recited this Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in its correct notations & pronunciations, as originally stated by our ancient Rishi's. The ambience created by this full version is beyond imagination."

    Commenting on the launch, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys said, “We are excited to launch another collaboration with Sonu Nigam's I Believe Music. The wonderful success of the Hanuman Chalisa has encouraged us to bring in more such immersive experiences for our listensers and we hope the audience will respond favourably to the Mahamrutyunjay Mantra as well. Additionally, this partnership will accelerate the growth of JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction as we continue to invest in this area. The audience may thus anticipate some fantastic launches from us throughout the year.”

    About JetSynthesys:

    JetSynthesys is a new-age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray into three key ecosystems – gaming and esports, digital entertainment, wellness, and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world-class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Vice Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse. 

    The Pune-headquartered company is backed by industry biggies like Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group. With offices in Europe, UK, and US, JetSynthesys is a key player in India’s digital landscape. Built on innovation and new-age culture, representing the new-age economy, JetSynthesys is working towards building a digital ecosystem for consumers, to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. It is perfectly poised to create success stories at scale through made in India apps with the best talent available globally, funded through Indian capital. 

    JetSynthesys is part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, the roots of which originated in 1930s in Bangkok, Thailand with a presence in India since 1974. Established by the Late Kishinchand Navani in 1937, the growth in Thailand and South-East Asia over several decades has resulted in large scale manufacturing industries in textiles, packaging, electronics, and real estate development amongst others. 
     

