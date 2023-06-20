Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Know the Significance of World's Largest Chariot Festival

According to the Hindu calendar, the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival is observed on Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha of the Ashadha month. The annual chariot celebration honours Lord Jagannath, a manifestation of Lord Krishna and the Lord of the Universe. Navadina Yatra, Dasavatara Yatra, and Gundicha Yatra are additional names for the sacred celebration.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha is considered the oldest and largest chariot festival celebrated once a year, on the second day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashadha month. This year, the festival will be celebrated on June 20 (Tuesday). On the Bada Danda, the Grand Avenue, three chariots are displayed in accordance with a special pattern that has been specified and followed for generations. In front of the temple, close to its eastern entrance, also known as the Sinhadwara or the Lion's Gate, the vast avenue is lined with chariots.

What is Jagannath Rath Yatra?

The Lord of Puri goes to his garden palace for his yearly summer vacation at the height of the Indian heat, just before the Monsoon season begins. The origin of the event is in the return of Lords Krishna, Balaram, and Lady Subhadra to Vrindavan from Kurukshetra.

The legendary Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra lasts for 9 days after the deities spend a lengthy 15 days in Anasar's house (15 days of seclusion owing to fever from bathing on Snana Purnima).

In a ritualistic procession, the presiding deities of Puri's major temple, the Jagannath Temple, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra (Lord Balaram), and Goddess Subhadra, along with the celestial wheel-Sudarshana Chakra-lead their chariots out from the shrine. On the bada danda, the majestic road leading to the Gundicha Temple (Gundicha- King Indradyumna's Queen), two miles away to the north, thousands of devotees pull the enormous, colourfully decked chariots.

The three deities stop briefly by the Mausi Maa Temple (Aunt's residence) on their way back from the Gundicha Temple to receive an offering of the Poda Pitha, a unique kind of pancake thought to be the deity's favourite. The gods stay for seven days before going back to their home (main Jagannath Temple).

Significance of Rath Yatra:

According to the "Brahma Samhita," people who can spend a week witnessing the four deities on the Simhasana (the sacred seat) of the Gundicha Temple are destined to join their ancestors in the heavenly abode known as Vaikuntha for all of eternity. According to the text, anybody who hears about this wonderful celebration likewise experiences the desired outcome. A position in his holy dwelling is also available to those who learn the rituals of the divine event and spread the word about them.

On the second day of the sparkling fortnight of Ashadha, the four deities perform their annual Ratha Yatra for the benefit of all humanity. No Mahaprabhu event is more significant than the Shree Gundicha Yatra, according to the Skanda Purana. Because in order to carry out His promised command, Shree Hari, the supreme Lord of the universe, rides to the Gundicha Temple in a very joyous mood with His chariot.

Simply touching the chariot, which represents "Sandhini Sakti," will provide the worshippers Lord Shri Jagannatha's compassion. In this context, the famous verse reads as follows:

"Ratha tu Vamanam drushtva punarjanma na vidyate" which means only by seeing the Rath Yatra with Vaamana or Lord Jagannath on it, one will not take birth again in this material world or will be freed from the birth and death cycle.

The siblings take pleasure in their "Vrindavan-like" garden hideaway away from the bustle of the city, away from the countless temple servants, and away from their spouses. In comparison to the main temple, the garden temple's rituals are much more relaxed. Their brief stay at this green home will be filled with a variety of festivals and fun. (The duration of this celebration varies depending on the lunar cycle.)

The wives are still at home because the Lord only invited his brother and sister to join him on this holiday! Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth), who is sad and isolated, asks Goddess Vimala for assistance in winning their spouse back. She travels in a confined palanquin at night till she reaches the Lord's garden temple. She charms the Lord and begs him to come back.

Rath Yatra in different parts of the world:

The Ratha Yatra celebration has been an annual tradition in many major cities since 1968 thanks to the ISKCON Hare Krishna movement. Around the world, people celebrate Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. The number of nations that observe it is 192, which is the same as the number of UN members.